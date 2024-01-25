OnePlus 12 Review: The Return Of The Flagship Killer

Enter The OnePlus 12, With A Beautiful Display, Excellent Cameras, And Superb Value



The OnePlus 12 is a no-compromise Android flagship that offers a beautiful display, excellent cameras, outstanding battery life, and superb value.







Unrivaled value

Gorgeous display

Excellent cameras

Outstanding battery life

Fast wired/wireless charging, charger in box

Clean and responsive software

Sharp, bright display with 120Hz refresh ×Fast 80W charging and included plug ×Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ×Alert slider is back No IP 68 rating

No mmWave 5G





OnePlus is on a roll lately. Last year’s OnePlus 11 ($699) was a well rounded flagship that ticked (almost) all the right boxes. But the OnePlus Open that followed was a revelation. It showed that OnePlus – together with parent Oppo – could deliver a best-in-class book-style folding phone and still undercut the competition on price. Not only did the OnePlus Open earn our Editor’s Choice award, it was our favorite handset of 2023.

OnePlus 12 Features And Design

OnePlus 12 Specs, Dimensions, Pricing

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Display 6.82-inch Quad HD LTPO AMOLED, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz Memory 12/16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256/512GB UFS 4.0 Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP 1/1.4” f/1.6 Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 48MP f/2.2 114º Ultra-Wide AF - 64MP f/2.6 3x Periscope Telephoto OIS, PDAF Front-Facing Cameras 32MP f/2.4

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 24 fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo

Battery 5400mAh, 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless Charging

OS Android 14 with OxygenOS 14

Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15mm Weight 220g

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Flowy Emerald, Silky Black

OnePlus 12 Camera System And Performance In Striking Detail

Main, 2x







Ultrawide



Main, 1x





Main, 2x







Telephoto, 3x



Telephoto, 6x







Telephoto, 10x







Telephoto, 20x



Telephoto, 30x







Ultrawide, night mode









Main, 1x, night mode









Telephoto, 3x, night mode



Ultrawide, macro mode







Selfie, portrait mode

