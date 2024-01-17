Samsung Galaxy S24 Family Is Official With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Galaxy AI

Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3



Display S24: 6.8-inch 1440p LPTO OLED @ 120Hz

S24+: 6.7-inch 1440p LPTO OLED @ 120Hz

S24 Ultra: 6.2-inch 1080p LTPO OLED @ 120Hz

Memory S24: 8GB

S24+: 12GB

S24 Ultra: 12GB

Storage S24: 128GB, 256GB

S24+: 256GB, 512GB

S24 Ultra: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear-Facing Cameras S24 and S24+: 12MP ultrawide, 50MP primary, 10MP 3x telephoto

S24 Ultra: 12MP ultrawide, 200MP primary, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto

Front-Facing Cameras 12MP

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30 fps

Battery S24: 4000mAh

S24+: 4900mAh

S24 Ultra: 5000mAh

OS Android 14, One UI 6.1



Dimensions S24: 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 in

S24+: 6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 in

S24 Ultra: 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in

Weight S24: 5.93oz

S24+: 6.95oz

S24 Ultra: 8.22oz

Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (6e only on S24 and S24+), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

