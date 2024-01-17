Samsung Galaxy S24 Family Is Official With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Galaxy AI
many, many leaks, but now we're getting to see what Samsung has in store for its big AI play. These phones have a raft of new "Galaxy AI" features, along with a faster Snapdragon chip, improved displays, and more efficient cooling, among many other upgrades and updates. They're also taking some cues from the latest iPhones, which we'll explain shortly.
The trio of phones hits all the same notes as previous-gen offerings. There's the compact Galaxy S24, the slightly larger Galaxy S24+, and the flagship S24 Ultra adds an S Pen and quad-camera array. The phones are all roughly the same size as last year, but there is a notable design change. Rather than having a curved aluminum frame, the S24 and S24+ are flat all the way around, just like the iPhone. That's not really a bad thing—the phones are comfortable to hold, and the bezels are a bit narrower. So, you get an extra tenth of an inch of display on the S24 and S24+. All three phones also run the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, at least for versions launching in the US.
The Ultra still has a slight curve to the frame, but the frame is titanium similar to the iPhone 15 Pro. The screen, however, has lost all its curve. The flat edges will mean more usable space for writing and doodling with the S Pen stylus, but it's a big phone at 6.8 inches.
Samsung has also upgraded the 120Hz OLED displays for the base and Plus variants. They're now LTPO just like the Ultra, so the display refresh can drop as low as 1Hz to save power when the phone is idle. The S24+ also steps up to a 1440p screen from 1080p in past years. Don't fret about the battery impact of that change, though—the S24+ has a sizable 4,900mAh battery, up from 4,700mAh in the S23+.
These phones will ship with Android 14, and Samsung promises even better update support than previous phones. The Galaxy S24 family will get both security patches and OS updates for seven years (through early 2031). This is also one of the biggest software updates to Samsung's smartphones in years, mostly thanks to the myraid of AI related features coming this generation.
Galaxy AI is a collection of features integrated with many of Samsung's pre-loaded apps. For example, Live Translate claims to offer real-time translation of phone calls, and a similar "Interpreter" feature translates conversations in real time so both parties can read what the other said. Samsung points out this feature works even without a data connection, which is rare for AI tools even when the phone has powerful machine learning hardware, like the engine inside the Snapgragon 8 Gen 3. There's also Chat Assist if you're too lazy to write your own text replies, and Note Assist, which summarizes and creates templates in Samsung Notes. The only non-Samsung app with Galaxy AI is Android Auto, which will summarize messages you get while driving.
The camera hardware of the base S24 and S24+ are unchanged compared to last year's phones, but the processing will be different due to the new Snapdragon chip and Galaxy AI. Galaxy AI brings a suite of new editing tools to the S24 family. The phone can use AI to suggest edits, and there's a even a full generative edit feature that can change and fill parts of an image with whatever you want. Interestingly, Samsung says images edited with generative AI will be watermarked so they aren't passed off as a real photo.
The S24 Ultra gets a new 50MP 5X telephoto camera, replacing the 10x 10MP shooter from last year. While this might sound like a strange choice, it makes the zoom progression smoother (1x, 3x, 5x) with enough resolution on the 5x that you can still digitally zoom all the way to 100x.
The Galaxy S24 lineup will be available for pre-order starting today, and the phones will hit shelves on January 30th. Pricing for the S24 and S24+ are consistent with last year, at $799 and $999, respectively. However, the S24 Ultra is getting a small price bump. Instead of starting at $1,200 like the S23 Ultra, this phone will retail for $1,299. If you're going to pick up an S24, you might want to order early. Samsung offers enhanced trade-in values for old phones and free storage upgrades to pre-orders. We'll have a review
Samsung Galaxy S24 Family - Specifications And Features
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Display
|S24: 6.8-inch 1440p LPTO OLED @ 120Hz
S24+: 6.7-inch 1440p LPTO OLED @ 120Hz
S24 Ultra: 6.2-inch 1080p LTPO OLED @ 120Hz
|Memory
|S24: 8GB
S24+: 12GB
S24 Ultra: 12GB
|Storage
|S24: 128GB, 256GB
S24+: 256GB, 512GB
S24 Ultra: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|S24 and S24+: 12MP ultrawide, 50MP primary, 10MP 3x telephoto
S24 Ultra: 12MP ultrawide, 200MP primary, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto
|Front-Facing Cameras
|12MP
|Video Recording
|Up to 8K @ 30 fps
|Battery
|S24: 4000mAh
S24+: 4900mAh
S24 Ultra: 5000mAh
|OS
|Android 14, One UI 6.1
|Dimensions
|S24: 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 in
S24+: 6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 in
S24 Ultra: 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in
|Weight
|S24: 5.93oz
S24+: 6.95oz
S24 Ultra: 8.22oz
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7 (6e only on S24 and S24+), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
|Colors
|S24 and S24+: Black, Gray, Violet, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Orange
S24 Ultra: Gray, Black, Violet, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Orange
|Pricing
|S24: Starting at $799.99
S24+: Starting at $999.99
S24 Ultra: Starting at $1,299.99
The trio of phones hits all the same notes as previous-gen offerings. There's the compact Galaxy S24, the slightly larger Galaxy S24+, and the flagship S24 Ultra adds an S Pen and quad-camera array. The phones are all roughly the same size as last year, but there is a notable design change. Rather than having a curved aluminum frame, the S24 and S24+ are flat all the way around, just like the iPhone. That's not really a bad thing—the phones are comfortable to hold, and the bezels are a bit narrower. So, you get an extra tenth of an inch of display on the S24 and S24+. All three phones also run the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, at least for versions launching in the US.
The Ultra still has a slight curve to the frame, but the frame is titanium similar to the iPhone 15 Pro. The screen, however, has lost all its curve. The flat edges will mean more usable space for writing and doodling with the S Pen stylus, but it's a big phone at 6.8 inches.
Samsung has also upgraded the 120Hz OLED displays for the base and Plus variants. They're now LTPO just like the Ultra, so the display refresh can drop as low as 1Hz to save power when the phone is idle. The S24+ also steps up to a 1440p screen from 1080p in past years. Don't fret about the battery impact of that change, though—the S24+ has a sizable 4,900mAh battery, up from 4,700mAh in the S23+.
These phones will ship with Android 14, and Samsung promises even better update support than previous phones. The Galaxy S24 family will get both security patches and OS updates for seven years (through early 2031). This is also one of the biggest software updates to Samsung's smartphones in years, mostly thanks to the myraid of AI related features coming this generation.
Galaxy AI is a collection of features integrated with many of Samsung's pre-loaded apps. For example, Live Translate claims to offer real-time translation of phone calls, and a similar "Interpreter" feature translates conversations in real time so both parties can read what the other said. Samsung points out this feature works even without a data connection, which is rare for AI tools even when the phone has powerful machine learning hardware, like the engine inside the Snapgragon 8 Gen 3. There's also Chat Assist if you're too lazy to write your own text replies, and Note Assist, which summarizes and creates templates in Samsung Notes. The only non-Samsung app with Galaxy AI is Android Auto, which will summarize messages you get while driving.
The camera hardware of the base S24 and S24+ are unchanged compared to last year's phones, but the processing will be different due to the new Snapdragon chip and Galaxy AI. Galaxy AI brings a suite of new editing tools to the S24 family. The phone can use AI to suggest edits, and there's a even a full generative edit feature that can change and fill parts of an image with whatever you want. Interestingly, Samsung says images edited with generative AI will be watermarked so they aren't passed off as a real photo.
The S24 Ultra gets a new 50MP 5X telephoto camera, replacing the 10x 10MP shooter from last year. While this might sound like a strange choice, it makes the zoom progression smoother (1x, 3x, 5x) with enough resolution on the 5x that you can still digitally zoom all the way to 100x.
The Galaxy S24 lineup will be available for pre-order starting today, and the phones will hit shelves on January 30th. Pricing for the S24 and S24+ are consistent with last year, at $799 and $999, respectively. However, the S24 Ultra is getting a small price bump. Instead of starting at $1,200 like the S23 Ultra, this phone will retail for $1,299. If you're going to pick up an S24, you might want to order early. Samsung offers enhanced trade-in values for old phones and free storage upgrades to pre-orders. We'll have a review