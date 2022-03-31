OnePlus 10 Pro Review: A Solid Android Flagship With Innovative Cameras

OnePlus 10 Pro: It Ticks Most Of The Right Boxes





OnePlus 10 Pro Hardware And Design





Both hues feature satin glass backs with fine sparkles, just like their mineral namesakes, but the black finish actually looks more like OnePlus’s iconic sandstone. The frame is aluminum (polished green or anodized black) and rises to meet the camera module along the right side, but not along the top. Basically, this design is similar to what Samsung popularized with the



The black ceramic camera pod is almost square, and sports Hasselblad’s brand stenciled along the edge that blends into the OnePlus 10 Pro’s frame. It contains four decorative circles arranged in a square – one for each shooter (48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto), and one for the circular dual-LED flash. The circles for the main and telephoto cameras are slightly raised, while the other two are flush.



Oh, and if you’re curious what that P2D 50T text means at the center of the flash module, we’ve got you covered. According to OnePlus, the P stands for “phone”, 2D for “second-generation Hasselblad camera”, and 50T for “50MP triple-shooters”. Glad we cleared that up. The camera module also includes a third mic, right in the middle. In all, this camera pod really gives the OnePlus 10 Pro a unique and pleasant vibe.









The rest of this phone’s design is standard OnePlus. You get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with curved edges, minimal bezels, and a punch hole (for the 32MP selfie camera) in the top left corner. There’s also the earpiece, which doubles as one of the two speakers. We’re not big fans of waterfall screens, but this design is more subtle and, together with the curved sides of the rear glass, makes the OnePlus 10 Pro supremely comfortable to hold.



Build quality is top notch, as you’d expect. It’s also water and dust resistant, though only T-Mobile’s variant earns an IP68 rating. Along the edges, you’ll find OnePlus’ signature alert slider and the power / lock key on the right side, and the volume rocker on the left. The main speaker, USB Type-C port (USB 3.1), primary mic, and (single) SIM tray are mounted on the bottom edge, while the secondary mic lives on top.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs And Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem

Display 6.7" QHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 3216x1440 resolution, 1-120Hz, HDR10+

Memory 8GB LPDDR5

Storage 128GB UFS 3.1

Rear-Facing Cameras 48 MP f/1.8 Main OIS, PDAF - 50MP f/2.2 150º Ultra-Wide - 8MP f/2.4 3x Telephoto OIS, AF Front-Facing Cameras 32MP f/2.4

Video Recording U p to 8k @ 24fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 5000 mAh, 65W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

OS Android 12 With OxygenOS 12

Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6mm Weight 200 grams Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G

Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest

Pricing Find the OnePlus 10 Pro @ Amazon, Starting at $899



OnePlus 10 Pro Display Quality





The OnePlus 10 Pro packs the same display as the Oppo Find X5 Pro – a 6.7-inch 10-bit Quad HD+ (3216 × 1440 pixels, 525ppi, HDR10+) second-generation LTPO AMOLED panel with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. It’s a gorgeous screen, with vibrant colors, deep blacks, wide viewing angles, and minimal bezels. Plus, at 1300 nits peak brightness, it’s easy to read in direct sunlight.

While not fond of displays with curved edges, the effect is pretty mild here, and it allows this handset to be slightly narrower and easier to grip. Otherwise, we have no complaints – this screen is gorgeous and flagship worthy.

OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Performance And Image Quality





Spec-wise, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 48MP f/1.8 1.12-micron main shooter (1/1.43-inch Sony IMX789) with omni-directional PDAF and OIS, a 50MP f/2.2 0.64-micron 150-degree ultrawide (Samsung ISOCELL JN1) without AF, and an 8MP f/2.4 1.0-micron 3.3x telephoto with AF and OIS. In front, the 32MP f/2.4 0.8-micron selfie camera (Sony IMX615) is an upgrade over last year’s 16MP setup (Sony IMX 471).

Obviously, switching the 50MP ultrawide sensor from Sony’s large (1/1.56-inch, 1.0-micron pixels) IMX766 to Samsung’s small (1/2.76-inch, 0.64-micron pixels) ISOCELL JN1 results in some compromises – especially when it comes to low-light performance – as we’ll discuss shortly. Then again, it enables the OnePlus 10 Pro’s new party trick: hyper-wide and fish-eye images, thanks to that 150-degree lens.



Photo modes include Portrait, Night, Pro (manual), 48/50MP high-res, Panorama, Long Exposure, Tilt-Shift, and 150-degree Ultra-Wide (with a fish-eye option). By default, the ultrawide shoots with a 110-degree FoV. Night mode supports all four shooters, and Pro mode works on all three rear cameras. Like Apple’s multi-frame ProRAW, OnePlus’ new 12-bit RAW+ option combines the benefits of RAW and computational photography.





OnePlus 10 Pro main camera





Besides pro mode and its RAW+ option, Hasselblad specific features include “Master Style” filters (Serenity, Radiance, and Emerald) and XPAN mode, which replicates the company’s iconic 45mm shooting experience with a 65:24 aspect ratio. It’s also worth noting that there’s no dedicated macro mode anymore, since the new 150-degree ultrawide lacks autofocus, but you can use the telephoto for closeup shots instead.



On the video front, all three rear shooters capture stabilized video (with stereo audio) at up to 1080p 60fps and 4k 30fps. The main and telephoto cameras also support 4k 60fps, and the main shooter even records video at 4k 120fps and 8k 24fps. Selfie videos max out at just 1080p 30fps, which isn’t competitive. This is a common limitation on flagships from BBK Electronics and Xiaomi, and frankly it’s disappointing.





OnePlus 10 Pro ultrawide (150 degrees)







OnePlus 10 Pro ultrawide (110 degrees)







OnePlus 10 Pro main camera





OnePlus 10 Pro main camera (2x zoom)







OnePlus 10 Pro telephoto (3.3x zoom)







OnePlus 10 Pro telephoto (5x zoom)







OnePlus 10 Pro telephoto (10x zoom)











The OnePlus 10 Pro takes beautiful pictures. We've been quite fond of Oppo’s camera tuning and color science ever since we reviewed the

The OnePlus 10 Pro takes beautiful pictures. We've been quite fond of Oppo's camera tuning and color science ever since we reviewed the Find X2 Pro , and it's clear that the OnePlus 10 Pro benefits from Oppo's imaging expertise. Hasselblad's role is less obvious here, but putting the OnePlus 10 Pro and Find X5 Pro shooters side-by-side, the imaging flavor is unmistakably Oppo – and it's absolutely delicious.





OnePlus 10 Pro main camera (auto)







OnePlus 10 Pro main camera (night mode)







OnePlus 10 Pro ultrawide (auto)





OnePlus 10 Pro ultrawide (night mode)



Overall, photos are crisp with accurate exposure and superb colors. Both the 48MP main and 50MP ultrawide cameras use 4-to-1 pixel binning by default for better dynamic range and low-light performance, resulting in 12MP and 12.5MP images (2.24 and 1.28-micron pixels). Still, you can’t beat physics, and the ultrawide’s new, smaller sensor simply doesn’t live up to the quality of last year’s larger sensor.





That’s unfortunate, because that 150-degree lens is a lot of fun. On the plus side, the telephoto lens benefits from an improved zooming algorithm for clearer shots up to 30x – though we suggest you stick to 5x for great results and 10x for pictures that are still usable. Selfies are lovely too, but strangely OnePlus isn’t binning pixels to create even better 8MP photos. Video performance is pretty decent, but not spectacular.







OnePlus 10 Pro ultrawide (150 degrees, fish-eye)





OnePlus 10 Pro telephoto (3.3x zoom, macro)