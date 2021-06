OnePlus Nord N200 5G Review: A Budget 5G Phone That Delivers

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: Greater Than The Sum Of Its Parts





Last summer we reviewed the eponymous OnePlus Nord , and came away impressed. It never made it to North America, but its successor -- the $300 OnePlus Nord N10 5G -- did, and while the price was on point, we found that it simply cut too many corners to really hit the sweet spot. Most importantly, it seemed to lack that signature combination of OnePlus design and performance magic and the company's special attention to detail. We were somewhat disappointed, but it still flew off the shelves.Enter the $240 OnePlus Nord N200 5G, an attractive looking Snapdragon 480 -equipped 5G phone which brings OnePlus even closer to budget territory. We just spent a few days testing it, and while the lower price goes hand-in-hand with its lesser specs, the outcome isn’t what you’d expect. Read on for our full review.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Hardware And Design





OnePlus is in the process of merging with Oppo, and both companies have shared designs on and off for years, so it comes as no surprise that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is basically a rebadged

Design matters, and -- more importantly -- the way that hardware and software mesh is what makes or breaks a great user experience, and differentiates an impressive handset from a disappointing one. Unlike the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G doesn’t look or feel cheap. Yes, it’s still made of plastic and its display chin is still large, but somehow the N200 5G’s design is significantly more appealing.OnePlus is in the process of merging with Oppo, and both companies have shared designs on and off for years, so it comes as no surprise that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is basically a rebadged Oppo A54 5G with revised rear shooters. This also means that, like the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro , the N200 5G benefits from some of Oppo’s superior design chops -- borrowing elements from the Reno series, like the camera pod.







What we get here then, is a striking matte blue gradient in back, a matching shiny blue gradient along the sides, and a metallic blue camera bump. OnePlus calls this colorway Blue Quantum, and it looks really nice. At 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm and 189g the N200 5G is almost identical in size and weight to the N10 5G. Yet, thanks to a flatter rear panel and a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor, it feels much better in hand.



The N200 5G inherits the N10 5G’s 6.49-inch display and 16MP selfie camera, complete with the same top left corner punch hole, small bezels, and big chin. Around the back, the camera pod exudes sophistication, with each of the three shooters (13MP main, 2MP macro, and 2MP monochrome) peeking behind large, slightly recessed circular lenses with beveled edges. An LED flash and the OnePlus logo complete the package.









On the right side, you’ll find the capacitive fingerprint sensor, which doubles as a power/lock button. The bottom edge is home to the mono speaker, USB Type-C port, primary mic, and headphone jack. A volume rocker and combination SIM/microSD tray are located on the left side, and there’s a secondary mic on top. The N200 5G isn’t dust or water resistant, but then again, what do you expect for $240?



OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Specifications & Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Display 6.49" FHD+ IPS, 2400x1080 resolution, 90Hz Memory 4GB

Storage 64GB UFS 2.1 + microSD

Rear-Facing Cameras 13MP f/2.2 Main PDAF - 2MP f/2.4 Macro - 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome

Front-Facing Cameras 16MP f/2.1

Video Recording Up to 1080p @ 30fps, 720p slow-mo Battery 5000 mAh, 18W wired charging, No wireless charging OS Android 11 With OxygenOS 11

Dimensions 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm Weight 189 grams Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, sub-6GHz 5G

Colors Blue Quantum

Pricing Find the OnePlus Nord N200 5G @ Amazon, Starting at $240



OnePlus Nord N200 5G Display Quality