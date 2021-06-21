OnePlus Nord N200 5G Review: A Budget 5G Phone That Delivers



What we get here then, is a striking matte blue gradient in back, a matching shiny blue gradient along the sides, and a metallic blue camera bump. OnePlus calls this colorway Blue Quantum, and it looks really nice. At 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm and 189g the N200 5G is almost identical in size and weight to the N10 5G. Yet, thanks to a flatter rear panel and a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor, it feels much better in hand.



The N200 5G inherits the N10 5G’s 6.49-inch display and 16MP selfie camera, complete with the same top left corner punch hole, small bezels, and big chin. Around the back, the camera pod exudes sophistication, with each of the three shooters (13MP main, 2MP macro, and 2MP monochrome) peeking behind large, slightly recessed circular lenses with beveled edges. An LED flash and the OnePlus logo complete the package.





On the right side, you’ll find the capacitive fingerprint sensor, which doubles as a power/lock button. The bottom edge is home to the mono speaker, USB Type-C port, primary mic, and headphone jack. A volume rocker and combination SIM/microSD tray are located on the left side, and there’s a secondary mic on top. The N200 5G isn’t dust or water resistant, but then again, what do you expect for $240?







OnePlus Nord N200 5G Camera Performance And Image Quality



Imaging is where the OnePlus Nord N200 5G reflects its lower price tag, at least in terms of specs. It’s a hybrid between last year’s squarely budget-minded (and 4G only) $180 OnePlus Nord N100 and the $300 OnePlus Nord N10 5G, combining the former’s rear triple camera setup (13MP f/2.2 PDAF main shooter, 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, and 2MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor) with the latter’s 16MP f/2.1 selfie camera.







We adjusted our expectations accordingly, and while this camera system is pretty basic, it delivers surprisingly impressive results. The camera app is standard OnePlus fare, and photo modes include portrait and panorama (main/selfie), plus night, pro, macro, and Extra HD (main only). Video modes include normal (1080/720p 30fps), slow motion (720p 120fps), and time lapse (1080p 30fps).



OnePlus Nord N200 5G main camera

OnePlus Nord N200 5G (2x zoom)



Strangely, while the main shooter records stabilized video with stereo audio, the selfie camera only captures unstabilized video with mono sound. The macro is pretty useless without autofocus, but you can achieve similar (higher quality) closeups with the main shooter’s 2x zoom. Extra HD is interesting, as it creates 108MP stills by stacking multiple 13MP images and using subpixel interpolation.

OnePlus N200 5G main camera (night mode)





OnePlus Nord N200 5G macro



OnePlus Nord N200 5G selfie camera (portrait mode)



OnePlus Nord N200 5G Audio, Data, And Call Reception









On the audio front, the N200 5G’s mono speaker is a step down from the N10 5G’s stereo pair. Then again, the original Nord’s speaker was only mono as well, so this isn’t a deal-breaker. At least it sounds loud and clear, and features Dirac audio enhancement. If you prefer listening with headphones or earbuds, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, plus aptX HD and LDAC support for lossless audio over Bluetooth.

We used the OnePlus Nord N200 5G primarily on T-Mobile’s sub-6GHz 5G network in San Francisco, CA and Portland, OR and didn’t have any troubles with call quality or data speeds. 336Mbps down and 21Mbps up isn’t too shabby, right? Unfortunately, this phone lacks 5G support for AT&T and Verizon -- at least for the time being. Keep this in mind if you plan to purchase the N200 5G unlocked, though indeed this situation could change quickly after today's launch.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Performance And Battery Life



















We ran a few benchmarks, and the Snapdragon 480 obviously slots below the

















Battery life is spectacular (2 days). While the N10 5G is already no slouch in terms of stamina, the N200 5G cranks things up a notch -- thanks primarily to a larger 5000mAh cell (vs. 4300mAh). But overall, the Snapdragon 480 doesn’t appear to be significantly more efficient than the Snapdragon 690. And when it’s time for a refill, the N200 5G supports 18W fast charging and comes with a charger in the box.



As for the remaining specs, the N200 5G includes sub-6GHz 5G, CAT 15 LTE, WiFi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.1 (LE), NFC for Google Pay, and dual-band A-GPS / GLONASS / Galileo, plus the usual array of sensors. The side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor is quick and reliable, and so is face unlock. Haptics are dependable but forgettable -- we’ve experienced worse on pricier handsets.



OnePlus Nord N200 5G Software And User Experience





We’re not going to dive into the details here. Instead, we suggest you read our

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Final Verdict

The OnePlus Nord 200 5G is a bit of a paradox. Objectively, this handset is cheaper and simpler than the OnePlus Nord N10 5G -- just check out the specs. But subjectively, the N200 5G simply delivers a better user experience than the N10 5G currently. By meshing tasteful hardware and delightful software, this device is greater than the sum of its parts. And that’s important, because it proves that affordable phones don’t have to suck.









We like the N200 5G’s inspired design, lovely display, fantastic battery life, and great user experience. Even this phone's cameras perform better than its specs imply. The only major drawback is the limited amount of RAM and storage. If that’s something you can live with, the N200 5G will be available unlocked for $240 from OnePlus starting June 25. It’s also coming to T-Mobile for $216 -- or $9 per month for 24 months.



Affordable 5G

Inspired design

Lovely 90Hz display

Headphone Jack

Fantastic battery life

Excellent user experience

Almost stock Android

No alert slider

Mono speaker

Basic cameras

Limited RAM/storage

Just OK performance

Needs Verizon and ATT 5G support





