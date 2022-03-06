Oppo Find X5 Pro Hands-On: A Premium Flagship With Serious Camera Chops

Oppo Find X5 Pro: Android Imaging Gets Sensor-Shift OIS And A Custom ISP In An Impressive Flagship



Last week, Oppo launched its latest Android flagship – the Find X5 Pro (€1,299 / ~$1400) – and we just spent a few days using the phone in Barcelona during Mobile World Congress 2022. Before we share our first impressions, let’s provide some context. Oppo’s Find X series has always delivered top specs with premium design – for a price. It’s popular in markets outside the US, and is somewhat similar to the OnePlus Pro line of flagships.

Design-wise, the Find X5 Pro inherits its predecessor’s signature camera pod, which, instead of being a standalone island like on most flagships, blends seamlessly into the back. Unlike the Find X3 Pro, which uses a glass back, the X5 Pro features a ceramic back (black or white), or a vegan leather back (blue). Similarly, the Find X5 Pro drops last year’s square camera bump for a half trapezoid shape. It’s a unique look.





Oppo Find X5 Pro camera pod and ceramic back



Oppo Find X5 Pro's Killer High Refresh Rate Display And Camera

Speaking of which, the Find X5 Pro packs an absolutely gorgeous 6.7-inch 10-bit Quad HD+ second-generation LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+ support. It’s super bright (1300 nits peak) and incorporates an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The bezels are slim all around and there’s a punch hole in the top left corner for the 32MP f/2.4 0.8-micron selfie camera (Sony IMX 709).













Oppo's in-house ISP supports sensor fusion and is designed to excel at low-light photography and – in particular – night-time video capture. This, combined with high-quality sensors, glass elements in the main lens, and Hasselblad’s color science, makes for a phenomenal imaging setup. As you can see in our image gallery, camera performance is superb all around, with low-light shots being especially detailed.

Imaging is where the Find X5 Pro really shines. The rear camera system includes a 50MP f/1.7 1.0-micron main shooter (Sony IMX 766) with omni-directional PDAF and 3-axis sensor-shift plus 2-axis lens shift OIS, a 50MP f/2.2 1.0-micron 110-degree ultrawide (Sony IMX 766) with omni-directional PDAF, and a 13MP f/2.4 1.0-micron 2x telephoto with PDAF (no OIS). A custom 6nm ISP called MariSilicon X completes the package.





Oppo Find X5 Pro main camera (auto)



Oppo Find X5 Pro main camera (auto)



Oppo Find X5 Pro main camera (auto)



Oppo Find X5 Pro main camera (auto)





Oppo Find X5 Pro selfie camera (portrait)





What’s missing here – especially for $1400 – is a stronger telephoto (3x optical zoom or higher, with OIS), and 4K 60fps recording on the selfie camera (it currently tops out at 1080p 30fps). Zooming is fine up to about 5x, but clarity starts dropping rapidly beyond that, so it seems odd Oppo didn’t carry over the 5x periscope telephoto from the Find X2 Pro to both last year’s Find X3 Pro and today’s Find X5 Pro.







Oppo Find X5 Pro ultrawide (auto)





Oppo Find X5 Pro telephoto (2x, auto)





Oppo Find X5 Pro telephoto (5x, auto)

Find X5 Pro Specs: A Well-Appointed Flagship





The Find X5 Pro comes with 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage – without microSD support. Other specs include

Spec-wise, the Find X5 Pro is a beast of a phone. In most markets, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s powerful 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, but in China, it’s also available with MediaTek’s impressive new flagship SoC, the 4nm Dimensity 9000 . Both chips feature integrated 5G modems, and both versions of the Find X5 Pro support sub-6GHz 5G across a broad range of international bands and carriers.The Find X5 Pro comes with 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage – without microSD support. Other specs include WiFi 6E , Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-band AGPS, and the usual assortment of sensors. It also boasts a 5000mAh battery with Oppo’s proprietary VOOC 80W wired fast charging and 50W (Qi-compatible) wireless fast charging, plus 10W reverse wireless charging.









As you’d expect from a modern flagship, the Find X5 Pro feels ultra smooth and responsive no matter what you’re doing. Clearly, performance is top notch, but battery life has also been pretty solid for us. The Find X5 Pro is running Oppo’s ColorOS v12.1 on top of Android 12, and while ColorOS isn’t nearly as sleek and lightweight as OnePlus’ OxygenOS, it still provides a very pleasant and rich user experience.

First Impressions And High-Level Take-Aways: Oppo Find X5 Pro Is A Head-Turner

Overall, we’re quite impressed with the Find X5 Pro. Like its predecessors, it’s shaping up to be one of our favorite flagships of the year. It merges stylish design, a beautiful display, a fantastic camera system, speedy performance, and excellent battery life to deliver a uniquely premium flagship experience. Sure, it’s expensive, but Oppo has always positioned the Find X series as a halo product, and the Find X5 Pro is no exception.









