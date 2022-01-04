OnePlus 10 Pro Flexes Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120Hz Display And Android 12

Continuing with news related to the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker has released the spec sheet for its latest flagship handset. We already knew the device would sport the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but even more specifications are now available. Let's have a look at what makes this flagship tick.

Specifications released for the OnePlus 10 Pro (click to enlarge)

First, the dimensions. The OnePlus 10 Pro measures 6.42 inches (163mm) tall by 2.91 inches (73.9mm) wide. It’s just over a third of an inch thick, or 8.55mm. Screen size hasn’t been defined, but it looks as if most of that should be display real estate.

Speaking of the display, you’ll be working with a 120Hz fluid AMOLED screen with LTPO for better power consumption. The handset’s battery is rated at 5,000mAh, and the smartphone supports wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging. OnePlus 10 Pro uses 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC. It’s interesting to note the wireless charging for the OnePlus 10 Pro is actually slower than some earlier models offered.

The camera setup features the second generation of Hasselblad’s Camera for Mobile system, with three rear-facing cameras. One of them is 48MP, one is 50MP, and the third is an 8MP camera. The device features dual optical image stabilization and a 32MP front camera. Still no word on what exactly the sensor is we noted before.

OnePlus is using LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage in the 10 Pro, but the actual configuration ha yet to be announced.

Further specifications include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, VoLTE, and VoWiFi. The smartphone has dual stereo speakers and an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. It’s running OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

There’s still much we don’t know about the OnePlus Pro 10, including price points and availability dates. We’ll keep monitoring word from China and CES, and let you all know when more details about this next-gen smartphone are released.