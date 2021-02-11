Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Review: Packed With Features And Value

Galaxy S21 Camera Setup And Sample Results

As we noted earlier, the camera setup of the Galaxy S21 is similar to the previous generation Galaxy S20 series, but with some enhanced computational photography processing techniques that have improved capture and render a bit, as well as bring a few innovative new features. Regardless, Samsung's primary rear 12MP f1.8 shooter with Dual Pixel autofocus and OIS can deliver some impressive results.





Galaxy S21 5G (Left) - OnePlus 8 Pro (Right)

Galaxy S21 5G (Left) - OnePlus 8 Pro (Right)



Here we're comparing the Galaxy S21 to the OnePlus 8 Pro, which has a really solid camera configuration itself and typically captures crisp shots with reasonably good color balance. However, in these two detailed shot scenarios, one with a tricky mixed lighting scene (Michael the Archangel next to the clock by the window) and one with intricate fur detail, texture and pattern detail (Yogi on the stair case).



Looking closely above, it's obvious there is less noise in the mixed lighting shot of the figurine on the Galaxy S21, as well as better detail in Yogi's fur texture and other areas of the shot. As is typical with Samsung phones, however, the Galaxy S21 does amp colors up a bit, and depending on your taste this may or may not be a welcomed trait. Personally, we think it looks great, even if slightly unnatural versus real world lighting and color. And also, at a base level, you have better pixel detail and data captured with the Galaxy S21, and therefore some additional flexibility if you do pull images off the phone for post-processing.



Galaxy S21 5G Super Wide Angle White-Out

Galaxy S21 5G Portrait Mode Lickin' Goodness Night Mode - Only Adjacent Room Ambient And Fire Light

Then there's Wide-Angle, Portrait and Night mode shooting on the Galaxy S21, and frankly Samsung absolutely crushes all three of these. Samsung's 120-degree wide angle shooter does a really nice job of capturing detail, color and light variation in the "White-Out" shot and also incorporates excellent lens correction for the wide angle capture such that there is minimal warping. Portrait mode shooting has Yogi looking swank with DSLR-like background bokeh blur that Samsung notes is even more realistic now, thanks to AI processing algorithms that it runs on the Snapdragon 888. We would concur; it's a great looking shot even with the challenging light rays shooting in from the doorway nearby. Finally, Night mode delivers something special as well. This was a very low light condition with the exception of the fire and an adjacent room. Regardless, the Galaxy S21 captured this with excellent clarity, color balance and minimal noise.



All told, we're impressed with the Galaxy S21's camera chops, especially for a currently $699 (unlocked) device, but apparently it still has another trick up its sleeve.

Galaxy S21 Director Mode - Picture-In-Picture Brings Valuable Use Cases

Director's View is an innovative and thoughtful new feature that Samsung developed in what seems like a timely response to new collaborative use cases we've all been exploring since the advent of the pandemic. Director's View video recording offers an interesting picture-in-picture mode that utilizes any one of the three rear cameras in concert with the front-facing 10MP, dual pixel AF selfie camera.



Galaxy S21 Director's View Camera Mode



In a nutshell, imagine the ability to narrate a scene you're looking at, whether you're a real estate agent previewing a house or perhaps a field service rep or reporter that needs to document a scene with their own commentary and reactions to what's being captured on the rear camera. As you can imagine, Director's View could be a valuable tool for many industries and businesses that can benefit from field reporting while keeping their company representatives front and center, as well as many other interesting mainstream consumer use cases, like taking your friends on a stroll (or run) in the park with you.



Also returning is Enhanced Single Take that let's you shoot photos and video of a scene simultaneously to ensure you capture a fleeting moment in the best way possible. Enhanced Single Take now reportedly has 5X the AI processing power at its disposal for Dynamic Slow-Mo and Highlight Video capture, all at the push of a single on-screen button. Honestly, we could spend an entire article's worth of coverage on Samsung's Galaxy S21 camera features alone. Shutterbugs looking for a highly capable setup with tons of features in a smartphone camera will be well-served by Samsung's new Galaxy S21 line-up

Samsung Galaxy S21 Software And DeX - Powerful Tools For Business And Home Users

On the software and user experience front, Samsung has been refining its One UI experience, which is now at version 3.1. With the Galaxy S21, One UI offers a clean, well appointed skin that incorporates the appropriate hooks and enhancements for the Galaxy S21's unique features. Especially when it comes to camera features and performance, and image optimization in Samsung's Gallery app, if you're inclined to use it over Google Photos, One UI delivers.



Also, the Google Discover search bar is now present on the home screen, which is a welcomed addition. On the downside, we're not sure why Samsung insists on breaking convention by mapping its power and screen lock button to Bixby, requiring users to pull down from the top Android settings menu to power off or reset the phone. Quite simply it breaks convention and can be an annoyance as, in order to power up the phone, you have to long-press this same button. We get Samsung's drive for Bixby adoption, and you can remap the button to power cycle if you like, but out of the box, this will leave new users confused.

