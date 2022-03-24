OnePlus 10 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 And 120Hz Display Is Headed To The US

When OnePlus announced its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, there was never any doubt it would be released in the US. We just didn't know exactly when, because that tidbit hadn't been revealed (it's been exclusive to China so far). Well, now we know.





OnePlus today confirmed it will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in North America, Europe, and India at the end of this month, with a digital/virtual launch event scheduled for. You can tune into the event on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launch page or on the company's YouTube channel





OnePlus is inviting anyone and everyone to attend, including members of the press, tech enthusiasts, OnePlus community members, and anyone who wants to learn more about the company's latest flagship phone.





"The launch event will give users the chance to learn more about the device, its competitive advantage, the official price in North America, and more," OnePlus says.





OnePlus already announced many of the core specs and features, and of course it's already shipping in China. To reiterate, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G rocks a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3216x1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and is available in China with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options.



