CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, March 24, 2022, 07:00 AM EDT

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 And 120Hz Display Is Headed To The US

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G box opened
When OnePlus announced its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, there was never any doubt it would be released in the US. We just didn't know exactly when, because that tidbit hadn't been revealed (it's been exclusive to China so far). Well, now we know.

OnePlus today confirmed it will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in North America, Europe, and India at the end of this month, with a digital/virtual launch event scheduled for Thursday, March 31 at 10:00am ET (7:00am PT). You can tune into the event on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launch page or on the company's YouTube channel.

OnePlus is inviting anyone and everyone to attend, including members of the press, tech enthusiasts, OnePlus community members, and anyone who wants to learn more about the company's latest flagship phone.

"The launch event will give users the chance to learn more about the device, its competitive advantage, the official price in North America, and more," OnePlus says.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G box
OnePlus already announced many of the core specs and features, and of course it's already shipping in China. To reiterate, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G rocks a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3216x1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and is available in China with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

In addition to the flagship motor driving this thing, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is armed with what looks to be an impressive camera array. There's a 32MP shooter on the front for selfies, and a triple-camera arrangement on the back based on the Hasselblad's Camera for Mobile system,  50MP, 48MP, and 8MP sensors. OnePlus had previously shared some stunning sample photos, and we have high hopes for this device.
Tags:  OnePlus, snapdragon 8 gen 1, oneplus 10 pro
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment