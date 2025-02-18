OnePlus Watch 3 Review: WearOS Battery Life Champ, Great Display

OnePlus Watch 3 Brings Superb Design, Beautiful Display, Smooth Performance And Great User Experience



OnePlus Watch 3: Starting at $329.99

The OnePlus Watch 3 is one of the very best smartwatches on the market, and the new WearOS battery life champion.





Superb design and build

Beautiful LTPO display

Smooth performance

Outstanding battery life

Comprehensive health and fitness features

Great user experience

Weak speaker and haptics

No optional 4G LTE connectivity

OHealth app needs improvement





We enjoyed wearing and test driving the original OnePlus Watch ($160) back in 2021, but it was really nothing more than a smart band on steroids. While the hardware was solid, the software missed the mark. Plus, without Google’s WearOS on board, it was a hard sell – especially here in the US. After a long break, OnePlus redeemed itself last year with the excellent WearOS powered Watch 2 ($300) and more affordable Watch 2R ($230). The new OnePlus Watch 3 ($330) takes Watch 2’s winning hybrid WearOS + RTOS formula and cranks it up to eleven, with a larger and brighter display, working crown, titanium bezel, bigger battery, new microcontroller, better sensors, WearOS 5, and additional features – including ECG measurement.

OnePlus Watch 3 Hardware And design

At 46.6mm in diameter and 11.75mm thick, the OnePlus Watch 3 comes in only one (big) size. This suits us, but might not work for everyone. It weighs 49.7g (the fluororubber strap weighs 31.3g), making it lighter than Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra (60.5g) but heavier than Google’s Pixel Watch 3 (37/31g). Two versions are available: Obsidian Titanium (black), and Emerald Titanium (silver with green band) – like our review unit.





OnePlus Watch 3 front



Processor Snapdragon W5 + BES2800BP

Display 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED, 466 x 466, 1-60Hz, 2200 nits (peak)

Memory 2GB Storage 32GB (4GB for RTOS) Battery 631mAh OS WearOS 5 + RTOS

Dimensions 4.67 x 46.6 x 11.75mm Weight 49.7g

Connectivity Wi-Fi (802.11n), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Colors Obsidian Titanium, Emerald Titanium

Pricing OnePlus Watch 3: $329.99 - Find It At OnePlus.com







OnePlus Watch 3 back







OnePlus Watch 3 crown







OnePlus Watch 3 side



Once you start interacting with Watch 3, the Snapdragon W5 springs to life to give you the full WearOS experience. This setup, combined with improved battery capacity (631 vs. 500mAh) – thanks to a silicon-carbon cell that isn’t physically bigger – gives Watch 3 its outstanding battery life. And when it’s time for a refill, Watch 3 charges at up to 7.5W, with a 10-minute charge adding about 24h of battery life.





OnePlus Watch 3 charging base



OnePlus Watch 3 Software, Features, And Battery Life





OnePlus Watch 3 home screen, app list, workout menu, and Google Assistant







OnePlus Watch 3 health apps: Mind and Body, 60s Health Check-In, Vascular Health, and Heart Rate







OnePlus Watch 3 utility apps: weather, compass, barometer, world clock







OnePlus Watch 3 misc. apps: settings, battery, Easy Control, and Relax







OnePlus OHealth app: home screen









OnePlus OHealth app: device screen



OnePlus Watch 3 Review Summary









