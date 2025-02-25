Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Review: Feature-Rich For iPhone, Not Android

The Powerbeats Pro 2 Trim Some Fat, Pack In More Features But Only iPhones Should Apply



Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: MSRP $249

Beats has made the Powerbeats Pro 2 much more competitive with current high-end wireless earbuds, but there are some serious caveats.





Clean and balanced sound

Solid ANC and Transparency modes

Better fit and comfort over originals

Hands-free access with both Siri and Google Assistant

Built-in heart rate monitor

Some features inaccessible for Android users

Should be higher than an IPX4 rating

Only AAC and SBC codecs





Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Design, Fit And Battery Life





Clearly, Beats likes the general design philosophy of the original Powerbeats Pro and sticks with it here. Only the Pro 2 trim a fair bit of fat to offer a more lightweight and svelte design. Beats shaves off 50% from the ear hooks by using a more flexible nickel titanium alloy wire under the rubberized silicone skin. These hooks bend and articulate far more than the previous pair but also bear less weight down on the outer ear, making it easier to wear the earbuds and glasses at the same time. Additionally, the acoustic housing is slimmer and lighter, despite packing in all the new sensors, drivers, and six mics.





To improve the fit and comfort even more, Beats smartly includes two more silicone ear tips for those better off with extra-small and extra-large sizes. That brings it to a total of five pairs in the box, increasing the chances the Powerbeats Pro 2 accommodate more ears. To help, Beats offers an Ear Tip Fit test you can access in the Beats app (Android) or iPhone settings, to guide you through which ones do the best job passively blocking out noise and playing the best audio.

While they fit very comfortably and feel stable, we would’ve liked to see a little more robust protection. An IPX4 rating is standard on most earbuds these days, and in this case, it means no dust resistance and very moderate water resistance.







The charging case also gets a 33% reduction in size, though we wouldn’t necessarily agree it’s quite as pocket-friendly as Beats claims. With some sporty earbuds offering folding hooks to reduce their footprint, you will find some competitors take up far less space. You can expect three extra charges from case, with the Powerbeats Pro 2's battery life coming in around eight hours with ANC on and 10 hours with it off. We found these numbers largely held, even at slightly elevated volume levels, but crank them up and you tax the battery faster.





Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Sound Quality And Software

Fast Pair works perfectly for Android to let you pair with your phone or tablet in a matter of seconds. Not surprisingly, you don’t get the same kind of integrative capability here, and that includes the lack of multipoint connectivity with Android. You can’t stay connected to two devices simultaneously while using one.







The new acoustic architecture inside includes custom transducers and an upgraded amplifier that, combined with better mesh and alignment in the housing, should produce cleaner sound and less distortion. This proves to be largely true, unless you crank up volume all the way.







Generally, there’s no question the Powerbeats Pro 2 sound better than their predecessors, especially if you’re into a wider variety of music genres. We just wish Beats would’ve considered opening up to other Bluetooth codecs. Only SBC and AAC work here, the latter of which is better on iPhones than it is on Android. As an Apple subsidiary, it’s not surprising but still disappointing Beats chose not to license aptX (owned by Qualcomm) or LDAC (owned by Sony) as alternatives that work really well on Android devices. We hear the difference and suspect you would too.





Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Noise Cancellation and Controls

When you press and hold the main button on either side, you can switch between Noise Cancellation and Transparency. We were only able to turn both off by going into the iOS settings or Beats app.





Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Heart Rate Monitor

It ties into Apple Health and also works natively with select apps to start. So far, that includes Nike Run Club, Runna, Peloton, Ladder, Slopes, Open and YaoYao, with more to come, according to Beats. The keys with these apps is they activate the monitor directly when you start a workout in any one of them. Otherwise, you have to do it manually on the earbuds themselves with other apps.





Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Our Final Analysis

The Powerbeats Pro 2 come with almost a clean slate compared to their predecessors, and deliver a lot to like. Improved sound, comfy fit, and noise cancellation stand out as a nice combination, even if these features aren’t necessarily the best in the business. That fact that Beats is also throwing a bone or two to Android users is nice to see, for those who like the brand but aren’t immersed in Apple’s walled garden.









