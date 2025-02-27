Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition Review: Featherweight Elegance





Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition

Starting at Starting at $2000, On Sale For $2042 At Amazon As Tested

Lenovo's latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon is elegant, sleek and lighter than ever, with Intel Lunar Lake processors on board, though it is pricey, even for the enterprise. Lenovo's latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon is elegant, sleek and lighter than ever, with Intel Lunar Lake processors on board, though it is pricey, even for the enterprise.





