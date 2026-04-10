iPhone 17e Review: Apple Just Perfected Its Entry-Level Phone
Apple's Brings Meaningful Updates To Its Entry-Level iPhone That Will Likely Sell Like Hotcakes
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Apple iPhone 17e (starts at $599, as reviewed $799)
The iPhone 17e doubles the base storage (256GB) of the iPhone 16e, adds Apple’s latest A19 SoC and C1X modem, and MagSafe support, at a similar price point.
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I just spent a couple weeks using Apple’s iPhone 17e. So what’s the big deal? $599 still seems pricey for a handset with a single rear camera and a 60Hz display. But perhaps (and as usual with Apple), there’s more to this phone than immediately meets the eye. Think rich ecosystem, sufficient performance, and tight integration between hardware, software, and services. In other words: Think Different. Now that I got that reference out of the way, let’s dive into my iPhone 17e review.
iPhone 17e Hardware And DesignLet’s not beat around the bush: The iPhone 17e is physically identical to the iPhone 16e. Seriously, every dimension is the same, and the position of the buttons, USB Type-C port (USB 2.0), speakers, mics, rear camera (singular), and LED flash are identical, down to the micrometer. The display is also the same; even the materials and finish are identical (same matte aluminum frame and matte rear glass). So is the IP68 dust and water ingress rating.
There’s one more invisible difference as well. The iPhone 17e uses Apple’s Ceramic Shield 2 glass to protect the screen instead of the standard Ceramic Shield used on the iPhone 16e, making it more durable. Like I mentioned in my iPhone 16e review last year, I really like this clean and simple design. The iPhone 17e looks nice and feels good in hand, and the rounded corners, metal slabs sides, and flat front and rear glass are unmistakably Apple.
iPhone 17e Specs And Features
|Processor & 5G Platform
|Apple A19 SoC (4 GPU cores), Apple C1X 5G Modem
|Display
|6.1-inch FHD+ OLED, 2532x1170 resolution, 60Hz
|Memory
|8GB
|Storage
|256/512GB
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|48MP 1/2.55” f/1.6 PDAF, OIS
|Front-Facing Cameras
|12MP 1/3.6" f/1.9 PDAF
|Video Recording
|Up
to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|4005mAh, 29W (peak) wired charging, 15W wireless charging (with MagSafe magnets)
|OS
|iOS 26
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm
|Weight
|169g
|Connectivity
|802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 2.0, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)
|Colors
|Black, White, Soft Pink
|Pricing
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Starting At $599 - Find It At Amazon
iPhone 17e Display QualityAs you’d expect, the iPhone 17e’s display is identical to the iPhone 16e’s, and traces its origins back to the iPhone 14. It’s the same 6.1-inch FHD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels, 460dpi, 19:5:9, HDR10) OLED panel with the same 60Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, somewhat chunky bezels, and bathtub-style notch for the selfie camera and Face ID sensor. Sorry, no Dynamic Island here.
iPhone 17e Camera Performance And Image QualityLike its predecessor, the iPhone 17e packs a single 48MP f/1.6 0.7-micron (26mm, 1/2.55-inch) rear camera with PDAF and OIS. This shooter is identical to the iPhone 16e’s, and uses the exact same sensor (but with a different lens) as the iPhone 16 Pro, 17, and 17 Pro’s ultrawide as well as the iPhone 17 Pro's telephoto. It supports 4-to-1 pixel binning for improved low-light performance and in-sensor cropping for “optical-quality” 2x zoom.
iPhone 17e Reception And Sound QualityI tested the iPhone 17e on AT&T's sub-6GHz 5G network in San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver, Canada (roaming) and didn’t experience any issues with voice calls or data speeds. The iPhone 17e inherits Apple’s second-generation C1X modem introduced with the iPhone Air. It’s faster and more power efficient than the C1 modem in last year’s iPhone 16e, but still lacks mmWave 5G – not that this matters much since mmWave 5G isn’t particularly widespread.
On the audio front, the iPhone 17e features stereo speakers that sound as loud and clear as the iPhone 16e’s. These don’t quite match the speakers in the best flagships, but still sound great.
iPhone 17e Performance And Battery LifeUnlike Google, who chose not to bestow its new Tensor G5 chip upon the Pixel 10a, Apple decided to outfit the iPhone 17e with its latest 3nm SoC, the A19. To be fair, this is a binned version (four GPU cores instead of five) of the A19 chip found in the iPhone 17. But consider this: the A19 SoC in the iPhone 17e is slightly faster in benchmarks than the binned A18 Pro chip Apple is upcycling into its entry-level laptop, the MacBook Neo.
The iPhone 17e packs 8GB of RAM and either 256 or 512GB storage. That’s twice the base storage of last year’s iPhone 16e for the same price ($599). Needless to say, the iPhone 17e flies through day-to-day tasks like entertainment, communication, and social media without skipping a beat.
Even graphically demanding games like Death Stranding Director's Cut won’t faze the iPhone 17e. As you can see below, our graphics benchmarks confirm this.
As you’d expect, the rest of the iPhone 17e’s specs match the iPhone 16e’s. But since it’s missing the N1 and U2 chips found in several of Apple’s newest devices, the iPhone 17e lacks WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread, and UWB support. Instead, you get WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3 + LE, NFC, plus A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC positioning. Apple’s Taptic Engine delivers great haptics, and Face ID remains fast and reliable.
The iPhone 17e features the same 4,005mAh battery and supports the same 20W (29W peak) wired charging speed as the iPhone 16e, but now benefits from faster 15W wireless charging (vs. 7.5W last year) and built-in MagSafe magnets. Since our PCMark battery test isn’t available for iOS, I don’t have any hard data to share relative to Android phones, but in my experience the iPhone 17e delivers excellent battery life, and will easily last a full day on a charge, even with heavy use.