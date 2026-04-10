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iPhone 17e Review: Apple Just Perfected Its Entry-Level Phone

by Myriam JoireFriday, April 10, 2026, 10:53 AM EDT

Apple's Brings Meaningful Updates To Its Entry-Level iPhone That Will Likely Sell Like Hotcakes
Apple iPhone 17e (starts at $599, as reviewed $799)
The iPhone 17e doubles the base storage (256GB) of the iPhone 16e, adds Apple’s latest A19 SoC and C1X modem, and MagSafe support, at a similar price point.


hot flat
  • Clean, simple design
  • Nice display
  • Good cameras
  • Excellent speakers
  • Solid performance
  • Decent battery life
  • MagSafe support
not flat
  • 60Hz display
  • No ultrawide camera
  • Apple Intelligence is still a work in progress
    • hothardware recommended small


Apple recently updated its entry-level phone, but unlike Google with its mostly underwhelming update of the Pixel 10a, Apple upped the ante in a number of meaningful ways for its budget handset. The iPhone 17e ($599) replaces last year’s iPhone 16e and comes with Apple’s latest A19 chip, twice the base storage (256GB vs. 128GB), and built-in MagSafe magnets – all for the exact same price as before. That’s pretty impressive, especially when you consider the rising costs of RAM and flash storage. Not to mention, the iPhone 17e inherits the iPhone 16e’s existing satellite SOS functionality.

I just spent a couple weeks using Apple’s iPhone 17e. So what’s the big deal? $599 still seems pricey for a handset with a single rear camera and a 60Hz display. But perhaps (and as usual with Apple), there’s more to this phone than immediately meets the eye. Think rich ecosystem, sufficient performance, and tight integration between hardware, software, and services. In other words: Think Different. Now that I got that reference out of the way, let’s dive into my iPhone 17e review.

iPhone 17e Hardware And Design

Let’s not beat around the bush: The iPhone 17e is physically identical to the iPhone 16e. Seriously, every dimension is the same, and the position of the buttons, USB Type-C port (USB 2.0), speakers, mics, rear camera (singular), and LED flash are identical, down to the micrometer. The display is also the same; even the materials and finish are identical (same matte aluminum frame and matte rear glass). So is the IP68 dust and water ingress rating.

iphone 17e 02
iPhone 17e front

Apple offers one additional colorway this time around, to complement last year's unescapable black and white. Soft Pink, featured in this review, is a welcome addition. The iPhone 17e is also marginally heavier than the iPhone 16e (169g vs. 167g). Like the US-market iPhone 16e before it, the iPhone 17e is eSIM-only in a few additional countries, including Canada. Most other markets still get to rock physical SIMs, though, at least for now, so enjoy it while it lasts.

There’s one more invisible difference as well. The iPhone 17e uses Apple’s Ceramic Shield 2 glass to protect the screen instead of the standard Ceramic Shield used on the iPhone 16e, making it more durable. Like I mentioned in my iPhone 16e review last year, I really like this clean and simple design. The iPhone 17e looks nice and feels good in hand, and the rounded corners, metal slabs sides, and flat front and rear glass are unmistakably Apple.

iPhone 17e Specs And Features

Processor & 5G Platform
 Apple A19 SoC (4 GPU cores), Apple C1X 5G Modem
Display 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED, 2532x1170 resolution, 60Hz
Memory 8GB
Storage 256/512GB
Rear-Facing Cameras 48MP 1/2.55” f/1.6 PDAF, OIS
Front-Facing Cameras 12MP 1/3.6" f/1.9 PDAF
Video Recording Up to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
Battery 4005mAh, 29W (peak) wired charging, 15W wireless charging (with MagSafe magnets)
OS iOS 26
Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm
Weight 169g
Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 2.0, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)
Colors Black, White, Soft Pink
Pricing Starting At $599 - Find It At Amazon

iPhone 17e Display Quality

As you’d expect, the iPhone 17e’s display is identical to the iPhone 16e’s, and traces its origins back to the iPhone 14. It’s the same 6.1-inch FHD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels, 460dpi, 19:5:9, HDR10) OLED panel with the same 60Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, somewhat chunky bezels, and bathtub-style notch for the selfie camera and Face ID sensor. Sorry, no Dynamic Island here.

iphone 17e 07
iPhone 17e display

This is a lovely screen, with punchy colors, inky blacks, and wide viewing angles. And really, 60Hz refresh rate aside, I have no complaints. If you’re thinking that any handset priced $300 or higher should have a 120Hz display in 2026, I agree. But considering Apple only just gave the iPhone 17 a 120Hz screen last year, it would be foolish to expect anything more than a 60Hz display for the entry-level iPhone 17e.

iPhone 17e Camera Performance And Image Quality

Like its predecessor, the iPhone 17e packs a single 48MP f/1.6 0.7-micron (26mm, 1/2.55-inch) rear camera with PDAF and OIS. This shooter is identical to the iPhone 16e’s, and uses the exact same sensor (but with a different lens) as the iPhone 16 Pro, 17, and 17 Pro’s ultrawide as well as the iPhone 17 Pro's telephoto. It supports 4-to-1 pixel binning for improved low-light performance and in-sensor cropping for “optical-quality” 2x zoom.

iphone 17e 16
iPhone 17e single rear camera

iphone 17e sample 02
iPhone 17e main camera (1.3x)

In front, the iPhone 17e features the same 12MP f/1.9 1.0-micron (23mm, 1/3.6-inch) selfie camera with PDAF as the iPhone 16e. These shooters don't quite match the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and Air in terms of overall quality, but still deliver solid results in most conditions. Obviously, the missing ultrawide really hinders the iPhone 17e’s versatility. It’s a shame, considering most phones costing $300 or more offer an ultrawide these days.

iphone 17e sample 17
iPhone 17e main camera (1x)

iphone 17e sample 18
iPhone 17e main camera (2x)

iphone 17e sample 19
iPhone 17e main camera (5x)

iphone 17e sample 20
iPhone 17e main camera (10x)

The iPhone 17e’s camera modes and imaging features carry over from the iPhone 16e virtually unchanged. This includes Deep Fusion (neural image processing) and the previous version of Photographic Styles. What’s new is Apple’s next-generation portrait mode, which lets you tweak depth and focus after the fact. This is available across the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, but is missing from the iPhone 16e.

iphone 17e sample 32
iPhone 17e main camera (1x)

iphone 17e sample 33
iPhone 17e main camera (2x)

iphone 17e sample 34
iPhone 17e main camera (5x)

iphone 17e sample 35
iPhone 17e main camera (10x)

Apple’s Photonic Engine (computational photography imaging pipeline) and A19 chip do most of the heavy lifting here. The resulting images boast natural colors, uniform exposure, and a good amount of detail, given enough light. Dynamic range and low-light performance are decent overall and zooming is fine up to 4-5x. In other words, the iPhone 17e takes nice pictures in a wide range of conditions.

iphone 17e sample 27
iPhone 17e selfie (portrait mode)

iphone 17e sample 06
iPhone 17e main camera (2x, macro)

Like its predecessor, the iPhone 17e captures stabilized video with stereo or spatial audio at up to 4k 60fp and supports Dolby Vision. It lacks the Cinematic, Spatial, Action, and Dual Capture modes found on the iPhone 17, and 17 Pro, but despite not performing quite as well as its more expensive siblings, the iPhone 17e still outclasses the vast majority of Android handsets when it comes to video recording.

iPhone 17e Reception And Sound Quality

I tested the iPhone 17e on AT&T's sub-6GHz 5G network in San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver, Canada (roaming) and didn’t experience any issues with voice calls or data speeds. The iPhone 17e inherits Apple’s second-generation C1X modem introduced with the iPhone Air. It’s faster and more power efficient than the C1 modem in last year’s iPhone 16e, but still lacks mmWave 5G – not that this matters much since mmWave 5G isn’t particularly widespread.

iphone 17e 09
iPhone 17e bottom edge

As I already mentioned, the iPhone 17e is eSIM-only in the US, Canada, and a few other countries (Japan, UAE, etc.), but retains the SIM tray in most markets. Apple also made an eSIM-only variant of the iPhone 16e last year, but it was only sold in the US.

On the audio front, the iPhone 17e features stereo speakers that sound as loud and clear as the iPhone 16e’s. These don’t quite match the speakers in the best flagships, but still sound great.

iPhone 17e Performance And Battery Life

Unlike Google, who chose not to bestow its new Tensor G5 chip upon the Pixel 10a, Apple decided to outfit the iPhone 17e with its latest 3nm SoC, the A19. To be fair, this is a binned version (four GPU cores instead of five) of the A19 chip found in the iPhone 17. But consider this: the A19 SoC in the iPhone 17e is slightly faster in benchmarks than the binned A18 Pro chip Apple is upcycling into its entry-level laptop, the MacBook Neo.

The iPhone 17e packs 8GB of RAM and either 256 or 512GB storage. That’s twice the base storage of last year’s iPhone 16e for the same price ($599). Needless to say, the iPhone 17e flies through day-to-day tasks like entertainment, communication, and social media without skipping a beat.

geekbench iphone 17e performance


antutu iphone 17e performance


geekbench ai iphone 17e performance


speedometer iphone 17e performance

Even graphically demanding games like Death Stranding Director's Cut won’t faze the iPhone 17e. As you can see below, our graphics benchmarks confirm this.

3dmark solar bay iphone 17e performance


3dmark steel nomad iphone 17e performance


3dmark wildlife iphone 17e performance


iphone 17e screenshot 01
iPhone 17e 3DMark stress tests

As you’d expect, the rest of the iPhone 17e’s specs match the iPhone 16e’s. But since it’s missing the N1 and U2 chips found in several of Apple’s newest devices, the iPhone 17e lacks WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread, and UWB support. Instead, you get WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3 + LE, NFC, plus A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC positioning. Apple’s Taptic Engine delivers great haptics, and Face ID remains fast and reliable.

The iPhone 17e features the same 4,005mAh battery and supports the same 20W (29W peak) wired charging speed as the iPhone 16e, but now benefits from faster 15W wireless charging (vs. 7.5W last year) and built-in MagSafe magnets. Since our PCMark battery test isn’t available for iOS, I don’t have any hard data to share relative to Android phones, but in my experience the iPhone 17e delivers excellent battery life, and will easily last a full day on a charge, even with heavy use.

iPhone 17e Software, User Experience, And AI

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 17e runs iOS 26.4 (the latest version as of this publication) and supports Apple Intelligence, just like the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple’s tight integration of hardware, software, and services is what makes using the iPhone 17e so pleasant and seamless. But Apple Intelligence is still very much a work in progress. Right now, it’s simply no match for what Google offers with Gemini on Pixel phones and other Android devices.

iphone 17e 05
iPhone 17e lock screen

Apple is aware of this, and is partnering with Google to integrate Gemini AI models into Apple Intelligence, so you can expect improvements soon. In the meantime, go read my iPhone Air and iPhone 16e reviews to learn more about the pros and cons of iOS and Apple Intelligence. Like its predecessors, the iPhone 17e is set to receive seven to eight years of security updates and OS upgrades, and ships free of pre-installed bloatware.

iPhone 17e Review Summary: Is It Worthy Of Its Price Tag?

With the iPhone 17e, Apple has fixed two of the iPhone 16e’s biggest shortcomings: questionable value, and missing MagSafe support. The company achieved this by cleverly keeping the iPhone 17e’s price the same as the iPhone 16e’s ($599), but doubling the base storage (256GB vs. 128GB), upgrading the processor to Apple’s latest A19 chip, and adding built-in MagSafe support. Factor in Apple’s rich software and accessories ecosystem, and this update makes all the difference.


While last year’s iPhone 16e left me scratching my head in spots, the iPhone 17e makes a lot more sense. It offers the same clean design, a quality display, nice cameras, excellent speakers, solid performance, and good battery life like its predecessor but all told, this budget iPhone delivers significantly better value, and it makes the iPhone 17e much easier to recommend. And if you're more of a power user like me, you’re jonesing for an ultrawide shooter, a 120Hz screen, the Dynamic Island, Camera Control and UWB, the iPhone 17’s got you covered. This just happens to be one of the best iPhones Apple’s ever made, in my humble opinion.
hothardware recommended

Tags:  Apple, smartphone, ios, review, iphone 17e
MJ

Myriam Joire

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.

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