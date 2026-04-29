Pixel 11 Leak: Tensor G6 Pairs Cutting-Edge Arm Cores with Legacy Graphics
by
Aaron Leong
—
Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 11:38 AM EDT
Google’s next Pixel chipset appears to be a familiar Tensor story: generational improvements that could leave some fans underwhelmed. How so? The latest leaks suggest that the Pixel 11’s Tensor G6 could, on one hand, finally incorporate ARM’s newest C1 CPU cores while on the other hand, stick with an ancient GPU.
As for the good stuff, reports claim that the C1 will have one Ultra core clocked at 4.11GHz, four Pro cores at 3.38GHz, plus two more Pro cores at 2.65GHz. This is welcomed news for user wanting their next Pixel 11 to feel snappier in everyday use, not just smarter in AI-heavy tasks.
However, the GPU side is where the mood takes a nose dive. One report thinks the G6 will be paired with an Imagination Technologies IMG CXTP-48-1536 GPU. It's possible that Google's version might be improved here and there, but there's only so much you can do with a five-year-old design. This is exactly the kind of thing that consumers and couch critics will focus on, especially as many manufacturers are pushing more gaming-centric hardware than ever.
We're uncertain what Google's mindset or strategy is with the G6. Indeed, the more powerful CPU would help on-device AI features, app responsiveness, and multitasking, although the older GPU could prove to be a bottleneck in gaming, media rendering, and anything that leans on graphics acceleration.
But then, practically every Tensor generation seems to be centered around Google optimizing the chipset for what it thinks makes Pixel distinct, not for winning every spec-sheet fight. That has sometimes produced excellent real-world experiences, especially in photography and assistant features, but it has also left Tensor trailing Qualcomm and Apple in the kinds of headline numbers that dominate launch-day conversations. If we were to guess, the Tensor architecture just isn't optimized enough for graphic-intensive operations, because even in its current form, it's prone to overheating and endurance issues. Imagine the potential havoc a powerful GPU could cause.
So ultimately, it looks like Google is moving Tensor forward in a meaningful way, with a GPU choice that suggests priority given to efficiency, supply-chain practicality, and/or cost control over pure gaming muscle. If these leaks hold (we hope not), the Tensor G6 may end up being the most balanced Pixel SoC yet in one narrow sense and one of the most frustrating in another.