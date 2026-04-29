Pixel 11 Leak: Tensor G6 Pairs Cutting-Edge Arm Cores with Legacy Graphics





Google’s next Pixel chipset appears to be a familiar Tensor story: generational improvements that could leave some fans underwhelmed. How so? The latest leaks suggest that the Pixel 11’s Tensor G6 could, on one hand, finally incorporate ARM’s newest C1 CPU cores while on the other hand, stick with an ancient GPU.

As for the good stuff, reports claim that the C1 will have one Ultra core clocked at 4.11GHz, four Pro cores at 3.38GHz, plus two more Pro cores at 2.65GHz. This is welcomed news for user wanting their next Pixel 11 to feel snappier in everyday use, not just smarter in AI-heavy tasks.

However, the GPU side is where the mood takes a nose dive. One report thinks the G6 will be paired with an Imagination Technologies IMG CXTP-48-1536 GPU. It's possible that Google's version might be improved here and there, but there's only so much you can do with a five-year-old design. This is exactly the kind of thing that consumers and couch critics will focus on, especially as many manufacturers are pushing more gaming-centric hardware than ever.





Credit: Google

