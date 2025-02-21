CATEGORIES
Oppo Find N5 Is Official And It's The Thinnest Folding Phone Ever Built

by Aaron LeongFriday, February 21, 2025, 10:20 AM EDT
Good news: Oppo's Find N5 book-style foldable smartphone just received a global launch and is now one of the slimmest and most powerful of its kind. Bad news: Considering how awesomely spec'd out the Find N5 is, North Americans won't get to enjoy it since sister company OnePlus decided to skip the Open 2/Find N5 this year. Sigh.

Following tons of leaks and teases, Oppo has finally announced the much-anticipated Find N5 foldable phone slated for global sales, including in the Asian and European markets. At the launch event held in Singapore, the Chinese smartphone maker stated that the N5 will retail for SGD$2,500 to start (converting roughly to $1,870). This puts the phone in the same price range as a similarly configured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Oppo is proud to expound over the fact that the Find N5 is the slimmest book-style foldable ever. When closed, the 8.93-millimeter device easily beats the previous title holder, the Honor Magic V3 (at 9.2mm). Unfolded in phablet mode, the N5 is strikingly thin at just 4.21mm (at the thinnest point, mind you), making it the thinnest handset on sale today. It's so thin, the company had to reinforce the USB-C port to meet the sub-5mm threshold. Unless a new, smaller charging/data port is on the horizon, the N5 just may be the final frontier in phone thinness, ladies and gentlemen.

Equally impressive is the 5,600mAh battery, which trumps all other foldables, even the slightly larger Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable. The credit card-sized silicon-carbon cell promises more than 1.5 days of normal use. Charging speeds are solid at 80 watts wired (via SuperVooc) and 50W wirelessly (via AirVooc), meaning that when wired, the phone can get from zero to full in about an hour.

Heavy usage including multitasking, video rendering, 3D gaming, AI features etc. won't be a problem either, even if the Find N5 uses a septa-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 16GB RAM and single 512GB ROM option. On the imaging front, the phone ought to improve on the already impressive Find N3 what with two 50-megapixel primary and telephoto lenses, plus a 12MP ultrawide.

The Oppo Find N5 will officially go on sale on the 28th, beginning initially in Singapore. In case you missed it, it was initially expected that the N5's U.S.-equivalent phone, the OnePlus Open 2, would launch around the same time, but for some reason OnePlus has decided to bypass this generation altogether.
