Intel Core Series 3 Launched: Wildcat Lake Hunts Apple MacBook Neo





Intel fired a return shot at Apple's MacBook Neo with today's launch of its Core Series 3 processors, otherwise known as Wildcat Lake , based on the same Intel 18A process node as Panther Lake. While Intel is not releasing any laptops of its own, the new chips arm Intel's hardware partners with more affordable silicon to compete against Apple's aggressive entry into the lower-cost laptop market.





Put another way, Intel says the Core Series 3 is "purpose-engineered for value" and based on the "most advanced logic node developed and manufactured in the United States." The new chips target laptop solutions for schools, small businesses, and value buyers, and over a dozen partners are either to go, or soon will be, with new laptop models built around Wildcat Lake.





"At a time when prices are rising and expectations are shifting, Intel Core Series 3 elevates value-orientated computing with exceptional battery life, boosted AI-ready performance, and broad ecosystem choice. By delivering the latest IP with modern, purpose designed silicon and right-sized performance, we’re expanding access to better technology that meets the real-world needs of students, families, small businesses, and edge deployments at a scale that no other company can match," said Josh Newman, Intel's General Manager and Vice President of Consumer PC, Client Computing Group.





According to Intel, over 70 designs are inbound, including both laptops and other form factors, which we take to make mini PCs.

Intel Core Series 3 Configuration And Specs





A simplified overview of Wildcat Lake is that these new chips are basically a 6-core version of Panther Lake with four efficient cores, two performance cores, and two integrated Xe Arc graphics cores, and support for up to 7,467MT/s LPDDR5X or 6,400MT/s DDR5 memory. Basically, the same specs as previously leaked





Wildcat Lake processors also sport a platform controller tile with half a dozen PCIe Gen 4 lanes and support up to two Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x USB 3.2 ports, 8x USB 2.0 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0.









Intel's releasing six models to get the Wildcat Lake party started, including the Core 7 360 and 350; Core 5 330, 320, and 315; and the Core 3 304. All six chips have the same number of CPU and Xe, the same 6MB of L3 cache, the same memory support, and same TDP values.





Where they primarily differ is with clock speeds, with the max P-core turbo frequency ranging from 4.3GHz on the bottom chip to 4.8GHz on both Core 7 models, the graphics frequencies, and number of TOPS, both by the onboard NPU and integrated GPU.

Intel Core Series 3 Performance Claims

The big question is what kind of performance trade-offs are at play to facilitate cheaper chips for laptops to prevent shoppers from being swayed by the MacBook Neo, which starts at $599 for regular folk and $499 if taking advantage of the education discount.





While that's the big question, Intel for now is avoiding any head-to-head claims with the MacBook Neo, though it does have plenty to say about performance and battery life.













"Versus a five-year-old PC, Intel Core Series 3 delivers up to 47% better single thread performance, up to 41% better multi thread performance, and up to 2.8x better GPU AI performance. These gains enable a new class of systems that raise expectations for what everyday computing can deliver," Intel says.





There's no mention of gaming in today's announcement, and with just two Xe cores instead of four, that could be why. We'll have to wait and see if laptops built around the new Core Series 3 chips offer much in the way of gaming performance.









The other highlight is claimed all-day battery life. Intel is claiming up to 18.5 hours of battery life, which is based on streaming content from Netflix, along with up to 12.5 hours for productivity apps and up to 9.6 hours of one-on-one Zoom meetings with AI effects enabled.



