Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01 Review: Cool, Compact, Computing Fun

Ayaneo's First-Ever Mini-PC Sports A Cute Retro Aesthetic



AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01: Starting at $149

Ayaneo's first-ever mini-PCs sport a cute retro aesthetic and good-enough performance for desktop use or casual and retro gaming.



Cute Macintosh Throwback Aesthetics

Efficient & Nearly Silent Operation

Capable Desktop Performance

Accessible Pricing

Power-Limited Performance

Prior-Gen CPU & GPU Architectures

Ayaneo, more commonly stylized as AYANEO, is a company that probably doesn't get enough credit. While it wasn't the first firm to start building PC-based handheld gaming systems, it was arguably the first to start doing it with style, emphasizing a gaming flair that let you know the device was more than just a pocket PC. As popular as Valve's Steam Deck has been, it assuredly must have taken some inspiration from Ayaneo's various devices that came years earlier



And that's what makes the new Ayaneo AM01 so interesting. Officially known as the "AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01", this miniature machine is really not targeted at hard-core gamers the way the mainstream Ayaneo devices are. Instead, it's a fairly standard budget-oriented mini PC that happens to have a nostalgic aesthetic. The looks are notable, And that's what makes the new Ayaneo AM01 so interesting. Officially known as the "AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01", this miniature machine is really not targeted at hard-core gamers the way the mainstream Ayaneo devices are. Instead, it's a fairly standard budget-oriented mini PC that happens to have a nostalgic aesthetic. The looks are notable, the hardware sort-of isn't —but we'll talk more about that later. First, let's discuss what exactly this thing is and what it can do.





So, while the Retro Mini PC AM01 is obviously styled after the the original Apple Macintosh computer there are some intentional departures here. The aspect ratio of the faux screen is all wrong, and the floppy drive's eject button has been turned into a power button. Where the original colorful Apple logo would go, there's a replaceable magnetic accent. The machine includes a number of these that you can swap out, and it also comes with some stickers if you want to place something over the fake screen.





The machine includes a handful of swappable magnetic accents.



Our biggest complaint with the design lies in how it doesn't play into the aesthetics at all. If you were to stand up the Retro Mini PC AM01 so that it mimics the Macintosh, all of your connectivity would be on the top, and access to the USB Type-C and headphone jack on the "bottom" would be blocked. The machine's air intake is on the bottom, and it comes with rubber feet to keep those from being blocked, indicating exactly how Ayaneo intends you to use it. It's just kind of a bummer that the company didn't blend form and function.





Just remove the four screws holding on the feet to get into the machine.







If you'd rather supply your own RAM and SSD, Ayaneo sells a barebones version of this system; if you want, you can even equip it with a pair of 32GB SODIMMs for 64GB of RAM. There's also a lower-end model that sports a Ryzen 3 3200U processor. That's a considerable downgrade from this machine, as it not only loses six of the eight cores available here, but also steps back to the original Zen architecture from our Zen 2-based machine. It could still be perfectly serviceable for light work, like a point-of-sale system, running digital signage, or similar use cases.









The old version of AyaSpace that came preinstalled on the AM01 was terrible.

Click on the hexagon icon in the top right to access the settings.



This settings page is the most important page for the AM01.

That's not to say that there's nothing of value here; there's a handy screen overlay that lets you monitor performance not unlike RTSS. (Of course, you could just use AMD's own software for that.) There's also a bevy of options to let you adjust the system's performance to your liking, but ultimately I find that allowing AMD's dynamic frequency and voltage scaling to do its thing results in the best performance. When you're not trying to save precious milliamps of battery life, most of the configuration settings in AyaSpace just aren't relevant.





So how does it actually run? If we're honest, that question sort of misses the point of this machine, but it wouldn't be a HotHardware review if we didn't throw some benchmarks at this little box. Actually, a lot of benchmarks. However, we didn't really have anything to directly compare it against on hand, so we're presenting things a little differently this time around. Instead of doing comparative benchmarks, we're just going to present the benchmark values and talk about them, so head over to the next page.

