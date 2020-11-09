Aya Neo Founder Ryzen 4500U Handheld Gaming PC Launches With 7-Inch Display

"Aya is currently available for a limited time at a special price in China, with each machine having its own unique code. To prevent scalpers from raising the price, shipping overseas is not supported at this time. For overseas users, we may take a crowdfunding sale on IGG," Aya said.

Here are some specs at a glance...

Display: 7-inch IPS

Resolution: 1280x1080

CPU: Ryzen 5 4600U

GPU: Radeon Vega 6 (834 stream processors)

RAM: 16GB DDR4-4266 LPDDR4X

Storage: 512GB NVMe solid state drive

Connectivity: 3x USB-C, 3.5mm audio, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Battery: 47 Whr

Weight: 650 grams

You'll notice there is no microSD card slot to add more storage. However, like a desktop PC or laptop, you can upgrade the M.2 SSD to something with more capacity, like 1TB or more, should the need arise. The RAM, however, is soldered to the motherboard, so you are forever stuck with 16GB (and have to hope it never goes bad).





It is an interesting kit for sure, and the final model could look a bit different—this is basically a working prototype design for early adopters. Aya will show it off at the WePlay show in Shanghai on November 14. Sometime after that it will likely find its way to an international crowdfunding campaign for potential buyers/backers outside of China.

