Maximizing Ryzen 5000 Performance With AMD Curve Optimizer

AMD Power Curve Optimizer Results: 5 GHz+

Clocking in faster than 4.6 GHz in an all-core load is pretty incredible

The active 5 GHz core bounced around during the single-threaded load, but HWMonitor caught them all



AMD Power Curve Optimizer Tested

SISoft SANDRA 2020 CPU and Memory Performance



















It makes sense that the fastest clock speeds would result in the lowest latency and fastest cache, so it's not a surprise to see the Curve Optimized version of the Ryzen 7 5800X sit at the top of those two charts. It's a little surprising to see that there's an effect on overall system memory bandwidth. It's not much, since we're talking about more than 33 GB per second, but we see a 2% advantage here for our manually-adjusted configuration, too.

















It makes sense that the fastest clock speeds would result in the lowest latency and fastest cache, so it's not a surprise to see the Curve Optimized version of the Ryzen 7 5800X sit at the top of those two charts. It's a little surprising to see that there's an effect on overall system memory bandwidth. It's not much, since we're talking about more than 33 GB per second, but we see a 2% advantage here for our manually-adjusted configuration, too.

Geekbench 5 Single and Multi-Threaded Performance





Cinebench R23 3D Rendering Performance





PCMark 10 System Applications Performance





Far Cry 5 1080p Medium Gaming Performance





Shadow of the Tomb Raider More 1080p Medium Gaming Performance





Power Consumption As Reported by Ryzen Master





Ryzen 5000 Overclocking Conclusions

We also backed off the PBO scalar to 2X, which was still stable but allowed our CPU to consume around 10 Watts fewer under load according to Ryzen Master, with a slight decrease in temperatures. Backing off on this aggressive setting is definitely worth considering if you hit a thermal wall. With the PBO Scalar set to 10X, we saw 125 W of power consumed during an all-core Cinebench run with temperatures up over 82 degrees Celsius. With the scalar dialed back to 2X, temperatures topped out at 78 C and power consumption was around 115 W.Our settings resulted in some pretty incredible clock speeds reported by Ryzen Master and HWMonitor. We hit a max of 4.625 GHz in an all-core workload like Cinebench R23, although that did eventually roll back to an even 4.6 GHz after a half hour. The single-threaded Cinebench workload saw the CPU maintain a pretty steady 5.05 GHz across one core, although which core hit the limit bounced around based on AMD's algorithms. Geekbench and HWMonitor corroborated 5.05 GHz as the maximum clock speed reported by the CPU, as well. That means we broke the 5 GHz barrier on our Ryzen 7 5800X and that's pretty impressive all by itself. Hitting the default maximum boost across all eight cores would have been a cherry on top, but alas, it was not meant to be. We're pretty confident that we've hit our CPU's limit, though, so it's time to dive into some benchmarks.One other incredible thing about overclocking with PCO is that the CPU idles like normal. Cores go to sleep, voltages drop, temperatures stay low, and at idle our PC is very quiet. While it's fun to romanticize overclocking from back in the day, we sure don't miss 6,800 RPM Delta fans on the 3" cubes that passed for heat sinks. While modern CPU coolers do take up considerable space inside a case like our Fractal Design Define 7, the silence that accompanies a 280-mm radiator and a pair of 140-mm fans with temperature controls make us glad to be doing this in 2021.To document our CPU's overclocking journey, we took several checkpoints along the way. We ran a series of tests with just ASUS's DOCP, which is required to get our memory's 3,600 MHz XMP profile enabled. This is how the system normally ran day-to-day so it's a good baseline. We also tested with just Precision Boost Overdrive 2.0 enabled, then we let Ryzen Master take a stab at overclocking, and then finally with the Curve Optimizer. We also had intended to test with ASUS's automatic overclocking in AI Suite 3, but it's a relatively inelegant tool by comparison that just set all cores to 4.2 GHz. Performance was actually worse than stock this way, so we skipped it. We tested on Windows 10 Pro with the 20H2 update installed and all of the power management settings at their defaults.Given that the change in maximum clock speed isn't really all that much, we don't expect to see too big of a shift in any of our tests. 350 MHz on the top end sounds like a lot, but it's not 2001 any more, so that only represents around 7% in total. That's the difference between the DOCP setting and the Curve Optimizer, and with the +200 MHz setting enabled for Power Boost Overdrive, it's likely that we'll see those configurations (with and without Ryzen Master's help) sit in the middle. There are other factors at play here as well, since the memory speeds didn't move at all. For that reason, 7% on the top end is probably the absolute maximum we'll see in any benchmark, and it'll likely be lower as other bottlenecks come into play.We'll start things off with SANDRA 2020. This comprehensive benchmark suite can test just about every subsystem of a PC individually. We focused on CPU arithmetic and bandwidth and latency for the cache and memory subsystem.Even in pure mathematical throughput, 7% was overly optimistic. Our overclocked CPU took the lead in every single test, however, so at least we didn't lose anything for our trouble. We see around a 3% boost in all three of these tests, which likely sets the stage for the rest of our testing. Geekbench is a cross-platform benchmark that simulates real world processing workloads in image processing and particle physics scenarios. We tested the various configurations featured here in Geekbench's single and multi-core workloads.While the absolute percentage gains are not much to write home about, that mere 2.5% gain actually broke some new ground from a base-10 perspective. Our CPU finally pushed through the 10,000 barrier on the multi-threaded test and poked its head past 1,700 on the single threaded one. If we're just looking for bragging rights, that's not too shabby.The newest benchmark from Maxon, Cinebench R23 , renders the same scene as R20 but with the company's latest rendering engine with support for all current gen hardware. This benchmark came in handy for stability testing, since it has built-in 10-minute and 30-minute tests, which can run on a single thread or all hardware threads at once.Cinebench saw larger than average gains. All three of the automatic options sit bunched together in a 16-point spread with only 12 points separating the fastest and slowest single-threaded options. It's a little weird to see the baseline score at the top of our list, too, but these are the median results of three runs and it was pretty consistently tight like this throughout. It's a margin of error to be sure. On the other hand, breaking the 5 GHz barrier got us a full 3.7% bump on the multi-threaded score and a similar 3.3% bump on single-threaded scores. PCMark 10 uses a mix of real-world applications and simulated workloads to establish how well a given system performs productivity tasks, including image and video editing, web browsing, and OpenOffice document editing. While these scores appear to be all over the place, the systems are sorted by their overall PCMark score, which is the third (gray) bar in each cluster.This time out, the overall gains are pretty modest between first and second place -- less than 2 percentage points. PCMark is a more holistic benchmark than the others here, so it's not a surprise, as other bottlenecks come into play with these tests.Far Cry 5 takes the franchise to Montana with lush environments and incredible graphics fidelity. We ran the this system through the built-in benchmarks with Normal Quality settings, which sits in the preset list between Low and High, at the Full-HD resolution 1,920 x 1,080.Our GeForce RTX 3070 can certainly play FarCry 5 at a higher detail level than medium, but the goal here is to get the graphics card out of the way. We wanted to see our CPU as the bottleneck, and it seems we've succeeded, at least a little. The difference is less than 4% between first and last place, but again it's consistent. It's not like this doesn't have a real-world application, either. Those who own high-refresh monitors like a 1080p 144 Hz G-Sync enabled display might be using this configuration to make sure the display is saturated with frames at all times, for example. The minimum frame rate fared much better than the average, gaining just about the full 7% than our clock speed advantage provides, meaning the CPU must be the limiting factor there.The finale in the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is easily the best-looking of the bunch. It's also brimming with Tobii eye-tracking hardware support, and leading edge graphics technologies like NVIDIA's DLSS and ray traced shadows. We didn't want any of that in this test, though; instead, we set the visuals to Medium and tested at 1080p.Last but not least, we see another poster child for a 1080p 144 Hz monitor. Unlike Far Cry, there's not much difference between minimum and average frame rates. We must be pushing against some sort of engine limitation here for the two metrics to be so close together.Of course we had to measure power draw, but taking a figure at the wall isn't really all that great. Power supplies differ in efficiency, and it also measures every other component. To get to a CPU level, we turned to Ryzen Master and ran the multi-threaded Cinebench test.Well, this is a surprise. There's only a 5 Watt difference according to Ryzen Master in CPU power consumption with our undervolted underclock. We suppose in retrospect it shouldn't be so surprising, considering that temperatures didn't shift much. Our Ryzen 7 5800X pushes itself as hard as the AGESA will allow it, and temperatures in any of these configurations never exceeded 80 degrees Celsius. Remember that we're trying to get the CPU to do more work in the same power envelope, so the numbers make sense.The one exception, which isn't charted, is using AMD's own recommended settings that included changing the PBO scalar to 10x. We didn't keep it that way, and the performance here doesn't reflect it, so it didn't make the chart. For the curious, it did push temperatures up closer to 85°C while not bringing an extra iota of performance. Power consumption there was around 125 Watts. That's around 14% more power than the CPU's default, which is not trivial. The scalar would likely help in situations where a little extra voltage will keep things stable. We ran into a hard wall where that wasn't the case, but others might have a different experience. In that case, as long as temps can be controlled, a bit more power might come in handy.AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive 2.0 and Power Curve Optimizer was the company's holiday gift to tweakers and enthusiasts. Unlike more crude overclocking methods like just setting a multiplier, PBO 2.0's enhancements allow processor cores to hit their peak performance when it's needed, yet still reduce power consumption and go to sleep when they sit idle. The result is a cool and quiet PC when it's not being pushed, and a nice, measurable bump in performance when it's under load.The most obvious use case for an overclocked Zen 3 processor right now is gamers with a high-refresh rate display who want to get the highest frame rates out of their games. Competitive e-sports players are looking for every last frame, and PCO offers that to them. Another possible benefit might be just a little ways down the road yet, however. We have high hopes for getting the most out of AMD's lower-power, non-X variants. A theoretical Ryzen 7 5800 or Ryzen 9 5900 (both of which have popped up in rumors ) with the same core and cache counts, but a lower TDP, could stand to gain an awful lot from technology like this.There are two things to keep in mind when overclocking. First of all, no two CPUs are alike. Just because we got over 5 GHz with our retail sample doesn't mean that you will, but on the other hand, you could surpass our results -- it's just the luck of the draw. Second, be sure to bring a beefy cooler along for the ride. There's a reason we chose the DeepCool Castle 280EX -- it's the best cooler we had on hand. Bear these two things in mind, and get cranking.