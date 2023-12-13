ASRock Unveils Mini PCs With AMD Ryzen 8040 Hawk Point APUs Firepower





Hawk Point, if you missed the announcement last week , is the codename for the Ryzen 8040 series. These chips are fundamentally identical to the Ryzen 7040 "Phoenix" APUs in terms of CPU and GPU specs, differing from those parts only in that their XDNA-based Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is 60% faster than the original recipe. That's hardly a bad thing, though; Phoenix was damn fast, and Hawk Point promises to be likewise.





The top and bottom of the bare motherboard with included cooler.

Whichever you choose, you'll have a pair of DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, dual M-key M.2 slots, and an additional E-key slot for wireless adapters. External I/O includes two RJ-45 Ethernet connections, one of which supports 2.5 GbE, dual HDMI 1.4b connections, dual USB 4 ports with DisplayPort mode, and three more USB Type-A ports. The Hawk Point APU's integrated graphics can run both HDMI ports and both DisplayPort connections simultaneously for quad displays.





The front and back of the barebones version with included enclosure.



