Steam Deck Undervolting Tested: Boosting Battery Life And Performance



Note that a lower number in this benchmark equates to better performance. The -30mV undervolt did reduce turn times in Civilization VI: Gathering Storm's CPU benchmark a bit, but not by much. This difference is so small it's unlikely to make much of an impact even during a long play session.

Steam Deck Undervolting Battery Life Benefits Explored





Though -30mV is not a huge decrease in voltage for the Steam Deck APU, it resulted in more than 7 minutes of additional battery life in The Witcher 3, with a frame cap applied. This is despite The Witcher 3 not showing improved performance with the frame cap disabled. Steam Deck Undervolting: The Verdict While undervolting won't completely transform your gaming experience on the Steam Deck unless your device can hit the maximum -50mV limit, while still having room for overclocking, it's not a bad thing to try. Even a -30mV undervolt meant nearly 14% more battery life in a frame-capped game, and it helped performance a bit in two others. You might as well see if there's some performance left on the table with your particular Steam Deck's APU.







There are two obstacles to undervolting, however. The first is how patient and comfortable you tinkering with your device. The undervolting options are in the BIOS, which is somewhat inconvenient to access, but that's not nearly as tediious or time intensive as testing your Deck to make sure the undervolt setting is stable and has the desired affects in performance and battery life. It can take hours to find the best voltage offset that's also stable, and not everyone will want to put in the effort when the performance and battery life gains aren't exactly amazing. If you're the type that likes to eke out every bit of performance or longevity from your gaming system, however, at least Valve has given us the knobs and dials to do so.



The other problem is that each Steam Deck is capable of different undervolts. The Deck tested here could only do -30mV across all three games, but some users have reported being able to hit the maximum -50mV. Many Decks will undoubtedly only achieve -20mV or -10mV, and some unlucky owners will possibly not be able to undervolt at all.



That being said, undervolting is a great feature for modders and PC enthusiasts, and it's also accessible enough to novices being introduced to PC tinkering. It's not some sort of killer feature that transforms the Steam Deck into a Steam Deck 2 or an



Update, 11/17/23: Although we originally tested undervolting through the SteamOS 3.5.1 preview, the latest SteamOS 3.5.5 update is now fully fleshed out. Though it's primarily made for the





Hitman 3 shows a remarkably different result than in the Witcher 3. The -30mV undervolt clearly improved the 99th percentile framerate by a significant margin, which ultimately means much smoother frame pacing. The average framerate also went up a little, though not by much. On the Steam Deck, you are of course unlikely to play games above 60 FPS, but the improved 99th percentile framerate gain will improve the overall experience, even with a 60 FPS framerate cap.