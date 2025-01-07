ASUS Unveils A Massive PC Lineup Optimized For Copilot+ AI At CES 2025

CATEGORIES
With Microsoft's Windows Copilot AI graduating from a basic ChatGPT competitor to its current, more mature Copilot+ form, PC makers are starting to wake to its abilities and potential within the hardware landscape. At CES 2025, ASUS, for one, has announced a massive catalog of new machines that all leverage AI-centered chipsets (like the Snapdragon X and Ryzen AI 300 series processors) and Copilot+ intelligence to boost user creativity and productivity. 

Taiwan-based ASUS has dropped the mother-load of Windows PCs at CES 2025 with a total of 10 models (excluding variants), ranging from the Zenbooks and V series AiOs to Vivobooks and ExpertBooks. There's apparently something for every user and price point, but the new portfolio is honestly quite mindboggling. Let's hit some of the highlights.

The Asus Zenbook A14 ($1,100, available January 13) is expected to be a lightweight powerhouse. Weighing in under 2.5 lbs, the A14 will be the product line's first Snapdragon X-powered laptop, featuring the latest X series chipset with Qualcomm's Hexagon NPU. Capable of 45 ((trillions of operations per second)) TOPS, there's more than enough to smoothly run Copilot+ features like generative image editing, Recall, and improved Windows Search.

Crafted from high-tech ceramic, the laptop is claimed to have increased protection against scratches, plus wear and tear of daily use. Battery life is expected to be 32 hours from the 70 Wh cell.

Zenbook%20DUO UX8406CA Scenario%20photo 01%20(2)
Asus Zenbook Duo

For something a little different, there's the Zenbook Duo ($1,700, available February 10), a dual screen laptop that weighs only 3.64 lbs. In regular laptop mode, there's a 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED panel paired with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor plus 32GB DDR5x RAM and 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Detaching the removable keyboard, however, reveals a second 14-inch display that expands the workspace to 19.8 inches in either portrait or landscape modes.

ASUS%20Vivobook%20Pro%2015%20N6506CU Scenario%20photo 05%20(2)
Vivobook Pro 15

While not the fastest gaming rig out there, ASUS is also offering the 15.6-inch Vivobook Pro 15 ($1,400, available Q1 2025) and its Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, NVIDIA RTX 4050, and 24GB DDR5x RAM should be good enough for AAA gaming at medium settings. Perhaps the sleekest laptops in the lineup without compromising on performance are the Vivobook S 14 and 16 ($1,100/$1,300, available Q1 2025) —both offered with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 and AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors. Both machines sport ASUS Lumina OLED displays, Wi-Fi 7, Harman Kardon speakers, and single-zone RGB backlit keyboards, among other niceties.

ExpertCenterP500MV Product%20photo White light%20on ODD card%20reader monitor KBM 03 2400x2400%20(2)
Asus V500 Mini Tower

Among the desktop PCs announced today, the V500 Mini Tower and ExpertCenter P400 and V400 All-in-Ones are interesting from an aesthetic and capability standpoint. The V500 has the option to be paired with RTX graphics while boasting a mere 38dB at full load. The fan will even shut off completely when it's not required, essentially becoming a 0 db machine. ASUS's AiOs  will come in 24- and 27-inch versions with touch displays, but the minimalist designs are really what's doing it for us.

ASUS says that all its new desktops, AiOs, and Expert series PCs will be available in the first half of this year.
