Apple Reveals Its Completely Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip At WWDC
Apple has unveiled an all-new MacBook Air that is thinner and will ship with the latest M2 chip that was also introduced today. The newly redesigned MacBook Air will also come equipped up to 18 hours of battery life and MagSafe charging, among other things.
The tech giant has been busy today announcing its upcoming iOS 16, an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, and its new M2 chip at its WWDC 2022 event. Along with all the announcements Apple has made today, it includes a revamped MacBook Air. The company is billing it as "an entirely new design that is remarkably thin from every angle."
Coming in at an ultra-thin 11.3 mm and a very light 2.7 pounds, the MacBook Air should appeal to those who want their laptop to be as thin as light as possible. It has an all-aluminum unibody with a silent, fanless enclosure that comes in at an astounding 20 percent reduction in volume compared to its previous version.
For anyone who has been wanting more color options with the MacBook Air, Apple has added two more options to its lineup. You will be able to choose between silver, space grey, midnight, and starlight.
As far as ports are concerned, the laptop will have two Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. MagSafe is also included, allowing users to free up a port while charging and providing a safe connection that will quickly release if the charging cable is accidentally pulled.
Apple has always delivered in terms of display quality, and the MacBook Air will be no different. It has a beautiful 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which now takes up more real estate allowing for thinner borders and more screen space. The display has 500 nits of brightness, and is touted to be 25% brighter than before. It will also support 1 billion colors, which should make for incredible viewing of movies and photos.
Other features include a 1080p Facetime HD camera, and four-speaker sound system. The MacBook Air will have a variety of charging options as well, which include an all-new 35W compact power adapter with two USB-C ports. Fast charge will also be supported for the first time on the laptop, with 50% charge in just 30 minutes being available via an optional 67W USB-C power adapter.
All of this goes hand in hand with the inclusion of the M2 chip. Apple states that intensive workloads, such as editing complex timelines in Final Cut Pro, will be nearly 40% faster with the M2. It is also said to cut up to 20% of the time needed for applying filters and effects in apps like Adobe Photoshop.
Apple's WWDC event was filled with a lot of new information and announcements, including the redesigned MacBook Air. Be sure to keep up to date with HotHardware, as we will be posting new information as it comes out.
Top Image Credit: Apple