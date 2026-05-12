Lenovo Debuts ThinkPad X13 Gen 7 and L Series: AI PCs With 9/10 Repairability
The ThinkPad X13 Gen7, pictured at top and below, is just a hair over two pounds whether you get it with an Intel Core Ultra 300 (Panther Lake) or Ryzen AI PRO 400 (Gorgon Point) processor. It can be had with up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s RAM and PCIe 5.0 SSDs up to 1TB, although the RAM is soldered down in any case. The system's graphics are handled by your chosen SoC's integrated graphics, which drives a 13-inch FHD+ (1920×1200) IPS-type LCD.
Perhaps the most notable thing about this machine is that, despite being a thin-and-light with less than 2/3-inch thickness, the I/O is pretty expansive; you get the usual pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a USB Type-A port. It's only one, but at least it's there. You also get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, 5G LTE Sub-6, and optional NFC. The battery is 54.7Whr, which ain't bad for a system of this size, either.
Meanwhile, the new ThinkPad L-series laptops are focused on being portable productivity machines. Lenovo boasts that they have "best in class repairability" with easy teardown and component replacement, including the keyboard. As you'd expect, these systems come with socketed SODIMM memory, and that's true whether you go Intel or AMD, with the same CPU options as above. These machines can also accept up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, though speed takes a hit down to 5.6Gbps.
The SSD falls back to PCI Express 4.0, although peak capacity rises to 2TB, and most users will likely never notice the difference in interface speed anyway. The battery increases in size slightly to 57Whr, although there's a smaller 46.5Whr option available too. Graphics are again handled by the IGP; screen options on both models are primarily 1920×1200 IPS-type LCDs in touch or non-touch and Lenovo lists the specs as "400 nits, 45% NTSC," which isn't particularly stellar, though the L14 Gen7 has an additional option of a 500-nit screen with 100% sRGB coverage that eschews touch capability.
Connectivity on the L14 and L16 is better than the X13, and it's the same whether you are looking at the 14-inch or 16-inch model, or AMD or Intel variants: a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, a trio of USB-A ports (with two of them being 5Gbps), an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ-45 jack for Ethernet, a combo audio jack, an optional Smartcard reader, and an optional NanoSIM slot for WWAN connectivity. NFC is available here, too.
All of the new models come MIL-STD-810H rated, and include HD webcams (with privacy shutters) as well as stereo mics. You can get them with Windows 11 Pro or Ubuntu Linux, and they charge via USB Type-C. Lenovo says the new machines will be available this month, with the ThinkPad X13 Gen7 starting at $1,499 while the ThinkPad L14 Gen7 and L16 Gen3 will start at $1,439.