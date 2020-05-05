iPhone SE 2020 Review: Apple's Latest Value Play Impresses

iPhone SE: Apple's Mid-Budget Champion

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Specifications & Features

SoC Apple A13 Bionic (2 "Lightning" performance cores 2.6 GHz, 4 "Thunder" efficiency cores 1.8 GHz, and quad-core Apple designed GPU) Display 4.7" 1334x750 IPS LCD Retina display, 326 ppi, 1400:1 contrast ratio, P3 color gamut, 625 nits max brightness Memory 3 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage 64, 128, or 256 GB flash storage Connectivity Gigabit-class LTE 2x2 MIMO, 802.11ax Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Rear-Facing Cameras 1x 12 MP, f1/8 wide aperture, phase-detection autofocus, optical image stabilization Front-Facing Cameras 7 MP, f/2.2 aperture, cinematic video stabilization Video Recording 4K up to 60 fps, 1080p up to 240 fps slow motion (rear)

1080p at 30 fps, 720p up to 60 fps (front) Battery 1,821 mAh (6.92 Wh) OS iOS 13.4.1 Dimensions 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches (138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 millimeters) Weight 5.22 ounces (148 grams) Water/Dust Resistance IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 minutes) Colors Black, White, Product Red Carriers Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile; Available SIM Unlocked Pricing $399 (64 GB as tested), $449 (128 GB), $549 (256 GB)

Between an attractive price, great software support, and the App Store, the iPhone SE should be a hit



The white banded breaks along the aluminum edge separate the 2x2 MIMO antennas from one another The white banded breaks along the aluminum edge separate the 2x2 MIMO antennas from one another

iPhone 11 in an iPhone 8 Body



While not the highest pixel density, the iPhone SE's display looks nice While not the highest pixel density, the iPhone SE's display looks nice



The hardware mute switch might just be the best thing on any iPhone

The hardware mute switch might just be the best thing on any iPhone



Every single app on the iPhone SE Every single app on the iPhone SE

iOS 13 Software Experience





Software-only portrait mode only works with human faces

A Word About Ecosystems







Top: a child user tried to acquire an app. Bottom: the parent grants permission Top: a child user tried to acquire an app. Bottom: the parent grants permission