AMD Radeon RX 6800M Rips Benchmarks In Powerful All-AMD ASUS Gaming Laptop

In Edition to equipping notebooks with its latest GPU technology, AMD has also kicked off a new initiative – the AMD Advantage Design Framework -- to ensure its system partners are putting their best foot forward. AMD Advantage laptops will be powered by Ryzen 5000 series processors and Radeon RX 6000M series GPUs. However, through AMD Advantage, the company will work with its partners to qualify additional components and displays to help best achieve a premium experience. AMD Advantage laptops are designed to hit 100FPS in many of today’s latest games, with 144Hz (or higher) displays with at least 300nits of brightness, with custom tuned thermal solutions, fast storage and memory, and optimal battery life. The ASUS ROG Strix G15 machine we will be showing you here is an AMD Advantage design.AMD Advantage systems will also leverage AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory technologies. If you remember, AMD first announced its SmartShift technology along with the mobile Ryzen 4000 series. Just in case you missed that initial news, and earlier reviews of notebooks featuring the technology, AMD SmartShift dynamically splits a notebook’s thermal and power budget to prioritize power for the subsystem that needs it most, depending on a given task. Normally, the CPU and GPU consume power from separate budgets. SmartShift, however, pools those separate resources into a single, larger power budget for both subsystems.More often than not, performance bottlenecks in gaming notebooks are caused by the GPU pumping out frames as fast as it can, but not fast enough for the CPU to run all full bore. In that situation, the CPU isn’t operating top speed to present frames to the GPU and therefore isn't consuming its entire budget. SmartShift gives those extra watts to the GPU so that it can work harder, and hence generate more heat to be dissipated by the PC's cooling system.