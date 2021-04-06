CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, April 06, 2021, 09:29 AM EDT

ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513QY Leaks With Ryzen 9 5900HX And Radeon RX 6800M GPU

rog strix g15
We have some good news in store for folks out there firmly in the AMD camp concerning gaming hardware. ASUS is reportedly developing a version of its incoming 2021 ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop that will feature AMD's brawny Ryzen 9 5900HX Zen 3 APU and the unannounced Radeon RX 6800M processor.

The Ryzen 9 5900HX is an 8-core/16-thread mobile Zen 3 processor with a base clock of 3.3GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6GHz. While it has a default TDP of 45 watts, it can be configured by a laptop OEM from as low as 35 watts to as high as 54 watts. It also includes an integrated Radeon Vega 8 GPU for low-end gaming laptops that forgo discrete graphics to save board space and promote power efficiency.

rog strix g15 gpu

In the case of the ROG Strix G15 (G513QY), we're looking at the inclusion of a Radeon RX 6800M according to a new entry in the CPU-Z Validator (via TUM_APISAK). Not much is known about the GPU other than its name and that it comes with 12GB of GDDR6 RAM, which is down from 16GB found in the desktop version of the Radeon RX 6800. It's unknown if the Radeon RX 6800M will retain the same 60 compute units and 3840 stream processors as the desktop variant, but it will most definitely take a hit on the game/boost frequencies of 1815 MHz and 2105 MHz, respectively.

ASUS already produces a version of the ROG Strix G15 with a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, with the version carrying the model number G513QR.

Unfortunately, we don't know when AMD will launch the Radeon RX 6800M or lesser members of its next-generation mobile GPU family. Given the struggles that AMD (and NVIDIA, for that matter) have had with securing enough GPUs to satisfy demand, the introduction could very well be delayed as the company prioritizes its output at TSMC.

Tags:  AMD, Asus, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 9 5900hx, radeon rx 6800m, rog strix g15

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment