ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513QY Leaks With Ryzen 9 5900HX And Radeon RX 6800M GPU





We have some good news in store for folks out there firmly in the AMD camp concerning gaming hardware. ASUS is reportedly developing a version of its incoming 2021 ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop that will feature AMD's brawny Ryzen 9 5900HX Zen 3 APU and the unannounced Radeon RX 6800M processor.

The Ryzen 9 5900HX is an 8-core/16-thread mobile Zen 3 processor with a base clock of 3.3GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6GHz. While it has a default TDP of 45 watts, it can be configured by a laptop OEM from as low as 35 watts to as high as 54 watts. It also includes an integrated Radeon Vega 8 GPU for low-end gaming laptops that forgo discrete graphics to save board space and promote power efficiency.





In the case of the ROG Strix G15 (G513QY), we're looking at the inclusion of a Radeon RX 6800M according to a new entry in the CPU-Z Validator (via TUM_APISAK). Not much is known about the GPU other than its name and that it comes with 12GB of GDDR6 RAM, which is down from 16GB found in the desktop version of the Radeon RX 6800. It's unknown if the Radeon RX 6800M will retain the same 60 compute units and 3840 stream processors as the desktop variant, but it will most definitely take a hit on the game/boost frequencies of 1815 MHz and 2105 MHz, respectively.

ASUS already produces a version of the ROG Strix G15 with a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, with the version carrying the model number G513QR.

Unfortunately, we don't know when AMD will launch the Radeon RX 6800M or lesser members of its next-generation mobile GPU family. Given the struggles that AMD (and NVIDIA, for that matter) have had with securing enough GPUs to satisfy demand, the introduction could very well be delayed as the company prioritizes its output at TSMC.