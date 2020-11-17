CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, November 17, 2020, 06:07 PM EDT

AMD's Frank Azor And Scott Herkelman Join 2.5 Geeks Wednesday, 11/18 To Talk Radeon RX 6000 And Ryzen 5000

Tomorrow is a big day for AMD, as it set to unleash the first two Big Navi graphics cards for desktop gaming enthusiasts: the Radeon RX 6800 and the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Both RDNA 2 cards are promising some massive improvement in performance over their RDNA predecessors at 4K gaming resolutions, while adding support for hardware ray tracing.

Luckily, we'll have both AMD's Frank Azor and Scott Herkelman live to talk about all things pertaining to Big Navi on tomorrow's 2.5 Geeks broadcast. They'll be there to answer all of our questions about performance, power consumption, and of course how the company is tackling real-time ray tracing in hardware. 

Of course, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Series is already a known quantity in this space, so everyone is eager to see how the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT stack up performance wise to their GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080 counterparts (you'll have to stay tuned for our review tomorrow for details, but it'll definitely be worth the wait). We’re sure that Azor and Herkelman will have plenty to say on that front…

But that's not all, the duo will also be talking about AMD's other big release from earlier this month: the Ryzen 5000 Series, which headlined by the bodacious 16-core32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X. Those processors were immediate sellouts due to immense demand, and we're expecting that the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT will meet a similar fate tomorrow (as will the Radeon RX 6900 XT in early December). Perhaps Azor and Herkleman can give us some insight into the inventory situation and when we can expect to see some relief.

In the meantime, be sure to click the reminder bell on the video embed above to be the first in line to hop in on what will be another exciting episode!


