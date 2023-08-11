AMD Shows Off Limited Edition Starfield Radeon RX 7900 XTX And It's Out Of This World
the Fallout franchise, Bethesda has released a grand total of four games in the former series (counting "Online") and three games in the latter series (counting '76) since the year 2000. So saying, the release of a new Bethesda game is a big deal among gamers.
If, on the other hand, you could give a flip about what your graphics card looks like or what box your CPU comes in, you can pick up Starfield for free—including the Digital Premium Edition with the artbook, soundtrack, and the first story expansion—by purchasing a new AMD CPU, GPU, or system with same. Only specific models are eligible, but it comprises most of AMD's current- and previous-generation Radeon cards, as well as almost any current-generation Ryzen CPU.
We went over AMD's package deal in explicit detail a month ago when it was first announced. You can check out that coverage for the full report, but what's new is that Amazon now has a special store page up for the bundle. Click through that link and purchase any of the AMD hardware on the page to get a copy of Starfield along with your purchase.
Starfield is the developer's first all-new IP since The Elder Scrolls debuted back in the mid-90s, so fans are naturally excited for the launch of the space exploration title on August 6th. Some folks will surely be playing it on Xbox Series consoles, but plenty of people will pick it up on the PC. If you're in the latter category and you're concerned about your hardware making the cut, keep an eye on AMD's social media.
We say that because the company just unveiled limited editions of its top-end Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs that are tie-ins with Bethesda's Starfield. The graphics card appears to be exactly the same as the reference RX 7900 XTX card, just with a gorgeously-stylized fan shroud that mimics the "NASA-punk" aesthetic of the game. Frankly, it's beautiful, and we'd love to see more cards that look like this.
Meanwhile, the Ryzen CPU isn't customized at all, but it does come in a fancy limited-edition box that is stylized after the game. There's only so much you can do with a CPU, aesthetically, although we would have loved to have seen an industrial- or aerospace-inspired heatsink and fan design.
If these designs resonate with you and you're flush with cash, too bad—AMD says that, no matter how bad you want them, they're not for sale. Instead, there are 500 units of each, and they'll be given away in contests leading up to the launch of the game. AMD hasn't shared any details on exactly how you'll win them, but when those details are released, it will assuredly come from AMD's social media channels.
