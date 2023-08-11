AMD Shows Off Limited Edition Starfield Radeon RX 7900 XTX And It's Out Of This World







We say that because the company just unveiled limited editions of its top-end Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs that are tie-ins with Bethesda's Starfield. The graphics card appears to be exactly the same as the reference RX 7900 XTX card, just with a gorgeously-stylized fan shroud that mimics the "NASA-punk" aesthetic of the game. Frankly, it's beautiful, and we'd love to see more cards that look like this.









Meanwhile, the Ryzen CPU isn't customized at all, but it does come in a fancy limited-edition box that is stylized after the game. There's only so much you can do with a CPU, aesthetically, although we would have loved to have seen an industrial- or aerospace-inspired heatsink and fan design.

If these designs resonate with you and you're flush with cash, too bad—AMD says that, no matter how bad you want them, they're not for sale. Instead, there are 500 units of each, and they'll be given away in contests leading up to the launch of the game. AMD hasn't shared any details on exactly how you'll win them, but when those details are released, it will assuredly come from AMD's social media channels.



