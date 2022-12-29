Elden Ring Was The Top Unbeaten Game Of 2022 But This Other Stat Is Astonishing

FromSoftware has held a coveted status as a beloved developer of "cult" games ever since the original PlayStation. Titles like King's Field and Armored Core never really breached the mainstream gaming audience, but their fans were absolutely rabid with passion. That fandom leaked over into the mainstream a bit with the Dark Souls series, but this year it finally poured out into the zeitgeist with Elden Ring.





Image: How Long To Beat statistics page



The least surprising statistic, given the game's extreme difficulty, is that it also tops the site's "most retired" list. "Retired" games, in that site's lexicon, are games that users gave up on and put away, either temporarily or permanently. Nearly 2.5 times as many users "retired" Elden Ring as the second-place title, indie Zelda-like game Tunic.





Source: Elden Ring Steam Global Achievements

