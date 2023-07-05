Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Patch 1.2.0 Is Live With These Game Fixes





There's a new feature included in this patch, although Nintendo's explanation of it is fairly vague. If you played Breath of the Wild on the Switch (rather than on the Wii U—or emulators), you may recall that you could get free stuff in the game by clicking on certain articles in the Switch News channel. Well, that feature has now come to Tears of the Kingdom, so make sure you check the Switch News channel before playing if you want free stuff.





I'm at the place, so where's the fairies?!



Speaking of the village attacked by pirates, after you've resolved the situation in Lurelin Village, you can get food from a woman named Kiana there. Those meals were apparently supposed to cycle instead of getting the same seafood dish every time; that problem should be all buttoned up now.







A familiar place to Zelda cheaters. Image: Gamer Guides