Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Patch 1.2.0 Is Live With These Game Fixes
Are you still playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, dear reader? If you never started, well, all you really need to know is that Nintendo is still updating the absolutely enormous game with bugfixes and even more extra content. If, on the other hand (and like your author), you're still enjoying the title, read on for the changes in the 1.2.0 patch to the game, released yesterday.
There's a new feature included in this patch, although Nintendo's explanation of it is fairly vague. If you played Breath of the Wild on the Switch (rather than on the Wii U—or emulators), you may recall that you could get free stuff in the game by clicking on certain articles in the Switch News channel. Well, that feature has now come to Tears of the Kingdom, so make sure you check the Switch News channel before playing if you want free stuff.
Other than that, the rest of the patch is bug fixes. One of this writer's many frustrations with Tears of the Kingdom was the seeming lack of fairies to be found anywhere in Hyrule. In Breath of the Wild, you could reasonably expect to find a few fairies around almost any mystical-looking location, but there were hardly any to be found in Tears of the Kingdom. That bug definitely didn't affect everyone, but if you were caught by it, it seems to have been solved.
A number of progression-stop bugs in both main and side quests have been sorted out. For main quests, if you got stuck on "A Mystery in the Depths" or "Secret of the Ring Ruins," the game should properly proceed once you load your save after updating. Affected sidequests include "Hateno Village Research Lab", "Lurelin Village Restoration Project," "Village Attacked by Pirates," "The Incomplete Stable," and "Seeking the Pirate Hideout," as well as the shrine quest "Dying to Find It."
Speaking of the village attacked by pirates, after you've resolved the situation in Lurelin Village, you can get food from a woman named Kiana there. Those meals were apparently supposed to cycle instead of getting the same seafood dish every time; that problem should be all buttoned up now.
A familiar place to Zelda cheaters. Image: Gamer Guides
Finally, it wasn't in the patch notes, but preliminary reports indicate that update version 1.2.0 has also removed the current most-popular duplication glitch, which was the Tobio's Hollow glitch; it seems that rather than the items getting stuck in mid-air, they simply disappear. If you're a Zelda player fed-up with the grind (or just lazy and impatient), better stick with the older version you already have installed.
If this game looks interesting and you haven't picked it up yet, you might as well grab it. We're not any more enthusiastic about the $70 price tag than anyone else, but historically, Zelda titles keep their value for years and years, even among other Nintendo games. In other words, a price drop probably isn't coming anytime soon, so you might as well bite the bullet and dive into Tears of the Kingdom.