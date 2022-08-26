Dark Souls III Online Play Restored Months After Remote Exploit Ruined PC Experience

Back in January of this year, a group of developers serving as white-hat hackers warned the "Souls" community of a serious Remote Code Execution (RCE) exploit that they found in FromSoftware's fantasy RPG series. The games' online play was taken down as a response and has remained down ever since. However, FromSoftware just delivered on its promise and put Dark Souls III back up, and says the other games are on the way.









Chief among the micro-genre are of course the progenitors of the style themselves: FromSoftware's Demon's Souls and the three games in the Dark Souls trilogy. It's the latter games that we're concerned about today; specifically, the PC versions of Dark Souls III, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, and Dark Souls: Remastered.





With FromSoftware's tweet this morning, it looks like Dark Souls III's online multiplayer is back up and running. In a follow-up tweet, the company says that players will be able to look forward to patches for Dark Souls II and Dark Souls Remastered. FromSoftware declined to give a timeline for those updates, but just knowing that they're on the way is reassuring to say the least.