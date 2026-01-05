AMD Goes All-In On AI At CES 2026 With Ryzen AI 400 And MI455X

Gorgon Point Emerges As The Ryzen AI 400 Series



If these are hard to read, you can click for the big version. If these are hard to read, you can click for the big version.

Naturally, the emphasis on AI is strong in this presentation. We'll be talking about that just a bit more down the page, but AMD claims that using AI in your workflow can radically accelerate your productivity, content creation, and software development tasks.





Two New Strix Halo SoCs Join The Family

AMD also compares the Ryzen AI Max+ directly against the Apple MacBook Pro M5 and finds it to offer superior performance in local AI, content creation, multitasking, and gaming. These results are plausible considering our own testing , although we don't have a MacBook Pro M5 on hand to compare against just yet.









In a surprise announcement, AMD also showed the Ryzen AI Halo development platform, based on these same Strix Halo chips. Dr. Su didn't give a ton of details, but at a surface level, speaking plainly, this seems to be essentially an AMD version of NVIDIA's DGX Spark development platform. Where DGX Spark is based on the same GPU architecture as NVIDIA's Blackwell datacenter GPUs, though, Ryzen AI Max 300 series isn't, so we're not sure this device will hold the same value. We might find out when it launches in Q2 of this year.

AMD's New Desktop CPU Tightens Its Grip On Gaming Dominance

AMD's Accelerating AI Through Software Advancements

All told, this is one of the more iterative CES showings from AMD in recent memory. No truly new hardware, and a heavy emphasis on AI, which still dominates the tech industry despite mounting frustration among users at the knock-on effects of the industry's AI obsession. AMD strongly emphasizes the capabilities of its chips at processing AI locally, which does help to resolve one of the major complaints with the technology (that it's sapping up energy resources from communities), but that's just one of many issues detractors raise.





AMD CEO Lisa Su holding up EPYC 'Venice' and Instinct MI455X processors at CES 2026.

AMD's Lisa Su standing next to a Helios compute tray at CES 2026.