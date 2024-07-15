AMD Zen 5 Architecture Reveal: A Ryzen 9000 And Ryzen AI 300 Deep Dive

A Deeper Dive Into AMD's Zen 5 Architecture, The Ryzen 9000 Series And Ryzen AI 300



AMD Ryzen AI 3000 (Mobile) And Ryzen 9000 (Desktop)

AMD has revealed some new architectural information regarding its Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 3000 and Ryzen 9000 series processors, RDNA 3.5 iGPU, and XDNA 2 AI engine, and we've got the details.





Big IPC Uplift

Improved Efficiency

XDNA 2 & RDNA 3.5 (Mobile Chips)

Enhanced AVX-512 Support

Same Core Counts (Desktop)

Heterogeneous Cores (Mobile)



AMD Zen 5 Architecture Details

to avoid large frequency fluctuations when executing AVX-512 workloads like Intel's architectures to date, but AMD seems to have figured out that problem with Zen 5, because it features a

The Ryzen 9000 Family, Socket AM5 And Chipset Info

Although they'll be arriving a couple of months later than Ryzen 9000 series processors, AMD is also readying new 800 series chipsets for socket AM5 motherboards. The top-end X870E will target enthusiasts, and is equipped with PCIe Gen 5 connectivity for storage and graphics and USB 4. It will support CPU and memory overclocking and we're told, unlike X670E, it will be a single-chip solution -- X670E is comprised of two chips, and as a result, consumes additional power. The X870 is a more affordable version of the X870E that has a similar feature set, but targets lower price points. The B850 will only offer PCIe Gen 5 connectivity to storage, with Gen 4 available to graphics, and USB 4 goes away in favor of USB 3.2. The B850 will still support CPU and memory overclocking, though. The entry-level B840 will only feature memory overclocking support, with PCIe Gen 3 connectivity and USB 3.2.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Expected Performance

Ryzen 9000 Series Overclocking Enhancements

Ryzen AI 300 Series Mobile Processors