AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Unveiled With A 3D V-Cache Tweak For Gamers And Overclockers





Surprise! After teasing the next generation of 3D V-Cache processors for consumers for a November 7 arrival , AMD chose today, Halloween, to treat gamers to a much-anticipated announcement—the oft-leaked Ryzen 7 9800X3D is now official, with AMD confirming several key details, including a "revolutionary change" to the 3D V-Cache design.





As expected, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is an 8-core/16-thread processor just like the non-X3D Ryzen 7 9700X (a regular 9800X does not exist). It's also based on the same Zen 5 architecture, obviously, and is a socket AM5 chip, but it's with the clock speeds and cache arrangement where these two chips diverge.





The Ryzen 7 9800X3D sports a 4.7GHz base clock and up to a 5.2GHz boost clock. Both of those are significantly higher than the Ryzen 7 9700X, which features a 3.8GHz boost clock and up to a 5.5GHz boost clock. So in essence, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D flexes a 900MHz faster base clock and 200MHz faster max boost clock. Not too shabby.





It also features 96MB of L3 cache, which is 3X more than the 32MB of L3 cache found on the Ryzen 7 9700X. Combined with 8MB of L2 cache, we're looking at 104MB of total cache on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, versus 40MB on the 9700X.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Gaming Performance Claims

The mountain of cache, and in particular the L3 cache, is what makes this and other X3D processor so desirable for gaming. While there's not a whole lot of benefit in other categories, like content creation and the such, 3D V-Cache has proven to be a literal game changer in gaming.









Based on AMD's own internal benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is, on average, 8% faster in gaming versus the previous Ryzen 7 7800X3D based on a collection of over 40 games. And in some cases, it's much faster—AMD shows a 26% improvement in Hogwarts Legacy and 25% uptick in Far Cry 6, for example.









Of course, AMD is not just claiming gaming dominance within its own Ryzen lineup, but also next to the competition. In a second graph, AMD shows its newest chip trouncing Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K based on Arrow Lake. Using AMD's own figures (which we haven't yet verified), the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is purportedly 20% faster than the 285K on average. Likewise, some of the gains are even bigger, with AMD's benchmarks showing a 59% advantage in Cyberpunk 2077 and 55% in Watch Dogs Legion.

3D V-Cache Design Change And Overclocking





Outside of the raw specs and preliminary gaming benchmark claims, AMD confirmed a key design change to its 3D V-Cache implementation. For the first time, the 64MB of 3D V-Cache has been moved to below the processor, which puts the core complex die (CCD) closer to the whatever cooling solution is being used.





While it may sound like an inconsequential thing, it's actually an important change. By relocating the 3D V-Cache, AMD was able to push clock speeds higher (hence part of the disparity in base and boost clocks versus the 9700X), which in turn paves the way for better performance. It also opens the door to "extreme overclocking," which isn't something AMD allowed on previous generation 3D V-Cache models. As such, this is the first X3D processor to be fully unlocked.







"We continue to push the boundaries of performance and innovation in desktop computing, delivering solutions that exceed the needs of gamers and creators alike," said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, computing and graphics, AMD. "With the introduction of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, built on our advanced ‘Zen 5’ architecture, we are elevating gaming performance like never before. Featuring innovative 2nd AMD Gen 3D V-Cache technology, this processor reflects our commitment to excellence and our ability to innovate in ways that redefine the industry."

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Pricing And Availability









When AMD talked about its next-gen X3D lineup arriving on November 7, it was referring to retail availability—AMD has not explicitly confirmed that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will be available next Thursday. It also revealed pricing, with the new chip's SEP (suggested e-tailer pricing) set at $479.



