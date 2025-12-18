AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D Price Leak: Is It A Much-Needed Win For Gamers?





Gamers on the PC platform could use a win right about now, and a victory may be coming when AMD gets around to formally launching its Ryzen 7 9850X3D , which is basically a binned and faster version of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D . The latest leaks involving AMD's next 3D V-Cache CPU suggests that pricing could be more palatable than some thought. Or not, depending on your perspective.





Multiple retailers have already listed the upcoming part, including a Swiss vendor (Oderflow.ch) and a retailer in the United States (SHI). It's the latter that catches our eye because (A) it's cheaper, and (B) we're more versed with domestic pricing than we are with international listings.





The listing at SHI has evidently been pulled, thought not before @momomo_us, a prominent leaker on X, was able to capture a screenshot.









There's obviously no way of knowing if the listing is an accurate reflection of what pricing will be or simply a placeholder. If we assume the former, however, there is reason to be optimistic.





SHI's now-deleted listing showed the Ryzen 7 9850X3D priced at $553.09. Whether you see that as a win or not depends on what you want to compare it to.





Looking at Amazon, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is currently priced at $465.42 (sold/shipped by Amazon). Compared to that, the leaked Ryzen 7 9850X3D is $87.67 higher.





If comparing to AMD's launch MSRP for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which was set at $479, then the price gap falls a bit to $74.09.





Perhaps the most apples-to-apples comparison, however, is with SHI's own pricing for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. There are multiple entries and the only one in stock—an OEM tray chip—has it listed at $530.14. Next to that, price difference is just $22.95.





Before anyone gets too excited, however, SHI's backordered listings, including a retail boxed Ryzen 7 9800X3D, are both set at $463.29. Compared to those, the price gap jumps up to nearly $90.





So to answer our own question, maybe the price leak is a win for gamers, maybe it's now. Yeah, not much of an answer, but that's how it goes with leaks. We'll probably know for sure once CES rolls around next month, as that is the likely launchpad for the Ryzen 7 9850X3D.



