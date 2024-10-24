Core Ultra 9 285K And Ultra 5 245K Review: Intel Arrow Lake Debuts

In terms of their physical appearance, the new Core Ultra 200S series processors look much like their predecessors, but they utilize a new socket and the disaggregated design introduces a bit of nuance when it comes to cooling. The Core Ultra 200S requires new chipsets (more on the next page) and the LGA 1851 socket – these aren’t a drop-in upgrade for existing platforms.The heat spreader uses a similar design and thermal interface material to 14th Gen processors, but the positioning of the tiles underneath the heat spreader means the most power hungry compute tile is a bit offset from previous designs. The new socket and processors are compatible with existing coolers for the 13th and 14th Core processors, but you’ll see some vendors coming out with “offset plates” to ensure the center of the heat plates on their coolers lines up better with the hot spot on the processors. Those offset plates are not a requirement at all, but for enthusiasts that want optimal thermals, it’s something to keep in mind.