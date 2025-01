AMD Reveals Real Reason It Won't Put 3D V-Cache On Multiple CCDs

There are extremely few tasks that benefit from a very large CPU cache that are not also highly sensitive to the inter-CCD latency of the chiplet Ryzen processors. In other words, games, which are the primary beneficiary of bonus performance from consumer Ryzen "X3D" processors, simply don't scale past eight cores, and the few games that do don't really care about 3D V-Cache.





AMD's Ryzen 9 9955HX3D (left) and Ryzen 9 9950X3D pictured at CES 2025. Image: Dave Altavilla



One of the most oft-repeated rumors regarding the Ryzen 9 9950X3D was that it would come with a double stack of 3D V-Cache. Not 128MB on a single CCD, as interesting as that would have been, but one slab of 64MB SRAM attached to each of the 8-core Zen 5 CCDs. This would have the advantage of minimizing scheduling issues that can arise on the heterogeneous dual-CCD X3D processors, like the Ryzen 9 7950X3D That's not the case, though; AMD was very careful to put the kibosh on those ideas at CES 2025 . In fact, the company went even further, explicitly explaining that not only has it never made a processor like that, but it probably never will, and the reason isn't technical or manufacturing-related. No, the actual reason AMD won't make a dual-V-Cache chip is much simpler: it would be pointless and a waste of money.Even in the case that you had a game that saw great gains from the stacked cache and also scales out to more than eight cores, you would likely be suffering more inter-CCD latency than you gain from the extra cores. In other words, there's a reason the Ryzen 7 7800X3D generally matches or even outperforms the Ryzen 9 7950X3D in games: because adding on more cores doesn't help anything (for gaming).It's nice to see AMD finally make this statement definitively so people will stop wildly fantasizing about a CPU that would ultimately serve them worse than the asymmetric Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D (due to the reduced core clocks). AMD made this explanation to the boys over at German-language hardware site HardwareLUXX; you can head over there to their commentary.