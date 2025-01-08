AMD Reveals Real Reason It Won't Put 3D V-Cache On Multiple CCDs

There are extremely few tasks that benefit from a very large CPU cache that are not also highly sensitive to the inter-CCD latency of the chiplet Ryzen processors. In other words, games, which are the primary beneficiary of bonus performance from consumer Ryzen "X3D" processors, simply don't scale past eight cores, and the few games that do don't really care about 3D V-Cache.





AMD's Ryzen 9 9955HX3D (left) and Ryzen 9 9950X3D pictured at CES 2025. Image: Dave Altavilla

