WD_Black D50 Game Dock Review: Wicked-Fast External Storage





ATTO Disk Benchmark For more information: http://bit.ly/btuV6w

First up, we used SiSoft SANDRA , the theystemalyzer,iagnostic andeportingssistant for some quick tests. The File System Test runs on a specified partition, so we ensured that the entire drive was dedicated to a single volume. Read and write performance metrics, along with the overall drive score, are detailed below.SANDRA just gives us average read and write speeds, along with an overall drive score. The internal SSD and its PCIe 4.0 controller just cannot be caught due to bandwidth limitations in the Thunderbolt 3 bus used by the D50, but overall it did a nice job. The WD dock really separated itself from the USB-C enclosure with the Addlink S70. If read speeds over 1 GB per second are a concern, Thunderbolt is the only way to go, and the D50 shined in that light.

ATTO is a "quick and dirty" type of disk benchmark that measures transfer speeds across a specific volume length which, like SANDRA, uses a formatted partition. It measures raw transfer rates for both reads and writes and graphs them out in an easily interpreted chart. We chose .5KB through 64MB transfer sizes and a queue depth of 6 over a total max volume length of 256MB. ATTO's workloads are sequential in nature and measure raw bandwidth, rather than I/O response time, access latency, etc.

























CrystalDiskMark x64 Benchmark Synthetic File Transfer Test





















PCMark 10 Data Drive Benchmark External Storage Use Case Performance

















WD Black D50: The Verdict

We start with the throughput tests and the WD Black D50 Game Dock performed exactly as expected. It's only about half as fast as the internal PCIe 4.0 drive, but it's also nearly three times faster than the USB-C enclosure with our Addlink S70 inside. Once again we pushed well up over 2 GB per second in reads and writes, which is on par with many PCIe 3.0 drives with their own dedicated x4 M.2 slot. These are impressive figures if you need that kind of sequential bandwidth.Read IOPS results are a big sluggish compared to just about any SSD these days, including budget M.2 drives like the AData Falcon and Swordfish . Those drives aren't on this chart because we tested them on a completely different system, but they pushed nearly twice the IOPS of the WD D50, and much closer to that of the internal SSD. As a result, we don't think the D50 would be great for hammering with random reads of small files, but is more suited to long sequential reads in large files, like game resources. CrystalDiskMark is a synthetic benchmark that tests both sequential and random small and mid-sized file transfers using incompressible data. It provides a quick look at best and worst case scenarios with regard to SSD performance, best case being larger sequential transfers and worse case being small, random transfers.Sequential reads and writes are once again a big strong suit for the Thunderbolt-equipped WD Black D50. That's especially true with a shallow queue depth of 1, where it very nearly ties the internal drive. Most client applications are not hammering a drive with concurrent read and write operations, so this is more indicative of what most end users will do with this drive. In that case, it's extremely fast. These sequential figures compare quite favorably to budget drives, including WD's own Blue SN550 Random read and write throughput mirrors the relatively low IOPS we saw in ATTO. The D50 is much closer to the USB-enclosed M.2 drive than it is to the PCIe 4.0 drive built into the laptop. Despite that, it's still faster than the USB enclosure, and a win overall in the battle for external storage supremacy.Normally we'd see PCMark's Quick System Drive benchmark in a storage review, but the WD Black D50 Game Dock is an external drive, and therefore will never be a system boot disk. So instead, we opted for the Data Drive benchmark , which assigns use cases related to mostly image editing applications. Just like the Quick System Drive test, this test checks average bandwidth and access latency. We've only included the D50 and our Addlink external SSDs.Once again, the D50 Game Dock is much faster than a USB 3.2 Gen 2 enclosure with a fast PCIe NVMe SSD installed. Measured throughput is around 50% more for the WD than it is for the homemade combination, and access latencies are more than 33% quicker. In a real world scenario editing image files, it seems the D50 has an advantage, so long as the storage is what's holding back the workflow and not a user driving a mouse.The WD Black D50 Game Dock acquitted itself quite nicely as an external storage solution. Sequential read and write performance was very similar to native PCI Express NVMe storage, as it pushed up near to 3 GB per second in some instances. Where it faltered in comparison to internal storage was in random access times. IOPS test results were pretty sluggish across the board, but this isn't a boot drive so it doesn't matter nearly as much as it might if it was built into the notebook.

















Thunderbolt 3 Connectivity and Power Delivery

Plenty of external ports

Fast Sequential Read and Write Performance

Integrated NIC and Audio

Five year warranty Does not work without Thunderbolt

Low random read and write performance

Pricey if you don't need Thunderbolt accessories

