WD Blue SN550 SSD Review: Superb, Budget NVMe Storage

First up, we used SiSoft SANDRA , the theystemalyzer,iagnostic andeportingssistant for some quick tests. The File System Test runs on a specified partition, so we ensured that the entire drive was dedicated to a single volume. Read and write performance metrics, along with the overall drive score, are detailed below.The WD Blue SN550 lands right about n the middle of pack due its overall drive score and read average. The WD drive's average writes, however, were the best of the bunch.

ATTO is a "quick and dirty" type of disk benchmark that measures transfer speeds across a specific volume length which, like SANDRA, uses a formatted partition. It measures raw transfer rates for both reads and writes and graphs them out in an easily interpreted chart. We chose .5KB through 64MB transfer sizes and a queue depth of 6 over a total max volume length of 256MB. ATTO's workloads are sequential in nature and measure raw bandwidth, rather than I/O response time, access latency, etc.





















These bandwidth results are pretty solid, if not totally exciting. The budget-priced, DRAM-less WD Blue SN550 outpaced its chief competition in the form of AData's Swordfish in both the read and write tests, but also outstripped AData's slightly more expensive Falcon in write bandwidth. Surely that's a result of using the onboard Sandisk NAND as an SLC cache when possible. Both tests showed this drive to be a ways off of the nearly 3 GB per second of the more mid-tier Addlink S70 and Corsair MP510. And of course, the extra bandwidth afforded by higher-end (and pricier) PCI Express 4.0 gave the PCIe 4.0 Sabrent drive plenty of room to stretch its legs.





The IO graphs area little weird for the WD Blue. Both read and write IOs were very slow at the smallest transaction sizes, but jumped up to about what we'd expect at the 4k mark. Since modern file systems tend to allocate 4k clusters, this is likely not a big deal in day-to-day operation. The smallest writes were faster than the reads by a significant margin at the 512 byte level. That's probably got more to do with writes being cached in the SLC-like buffer that WD's controller allocates more than anything. Once we hit the 4k level, it mirrored the AData drives, which scored the best on 4k IO transactions by a bit. WD says its controller is an in-house design, but it seems to have more than a little behavior in common with the Realtek controller on the AData drives.

Next up we ran the Compression Benchmark built-into AS SSD, an SSD specific benchmark being developed by Alex Intelligent Software. This test uses a progressively more compressible data set to blast data at the drive and read it back. If the drive can optimize its write speed using data compression, the result will be that more compressible loads write more quickly to the drive. We only graphed a small fraction of the data, at 1% compressible, 50% compressible, and 100% compressible data, but the details bear out that this trend is representative of the benchmark’s complete results.







