Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 And Z Fold5 Hands-On: Refining Foldables

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5 And Z Fold5: Familiar Folding Phones With A Few Welcome Tweaks





It’s summer time, which means it’s time for new folding phones from Samsung. Today at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul (South Korea), the company unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip5 ($999) and Galaxy Z Fold5 ($1799). But as you’ll soon discover, “new” is a bit of a stretch here. These two handsets are evolutionary in every way – even more so than Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series were back in February. So what’s really new?

On the Galaxy Z Flip5, the new cover display is the most significant improvement. This square 3.4-inch (720 x 748 pixels, 306ppi) 60Hz Super AMOLED panel spans almost the entire cover. It comes with significant bezels and a half notch to make room for the dual 12MP shooters. While it’s much bigger than the 1.9-inch cover screen on last year’s Z Flip4 , it’s smaller than the 3.6-inch cover display on the Moto Razr+ (2023)





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 new 3.4-inch cover screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 partially folded





Ditto the main display. The Z Flip5 inherits the Z Flip4’s beautiful 6-7-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels, 426ppi) LTPO AMOLED panel with a 22:9 aspect ratio, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, and 1200nits peak brightness. The 3700mAh battery carries over as well, along with the 25W USB-PD wired charging and 15W Qi-compatible wireless charging (plus 4.5W reverse wireless charging). Sadly, there’s still no charger in the box.

Under the hood, the Z Flip5’s SoC has been upgraded to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, a binned 4nm chip, manufactured by TSMC, that’s capable of 3.36GHz peak clock speeds. Memory options are similar to last year, with 8GB of RAM across the board, and either 256 or 512GB of storage, but no microSD support. The 128GB option is gone, so you now get twice the storage for the same $999 – plus WiFi 6e.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 closed - no gap!

Changes to the Galaxy Z Fold5 are more subtle. It pretty much inherits the Z Fold4 ’s outer and inner screens. You get a 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904 pixels. 402ppi) LTPO AMOLED cover display with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio and 48-120Hz variable refresh rate, plus a 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812 pixels, 374ppi) LTPO AMOLED main panel with a 21.6:18 aspect ratio, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, and 1350nits peak brightness (up from 1200nits previously).





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 cover display

As for the battery, it’s the same 4400mAh dual-cell setup as last year, with 25W USB-PD wired charging and 15W Qi-compatible wireless charging (with 4.5W reverse wireless charging). Once again, there’s no charger supplied in the box. The Z Fold5 is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy as the Z Flip5, and comes with the same 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options as the Z Fold4 (no microSD).





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 partially folded

Overall, the Z Fold5 features the same tall and narrow form factor, Gorilla Glass Victus surfaces (upgraded to Victus 2), Armor Aluminum frame, and IPX8 water resistance as before. And while the new fold flat hinge makes this handset noticeably less bulky when folded than before, it’s still nowhere as thin as Google’s Pixel Fold , Xiaomi's Mi Fold 2, or Honor's Magic V2. Maybe Samsung will surprise us with thinner folding phones next year?





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 closed - no gap!