AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Review: Zen 5 Tested On A Gorgeous ASUS Laptop

As for the keyboard and touchpad, the Zenbook S 16 almost nails it. Despite being so thin and light – the machine measures 13.9” x 9.6 x .47 - .51 and weighs only 3.3lbs – the Zenbook S 16 is quite rigid and feels sturdy for this form factor. The keyboard, wrist rest and touchpad area are nicely spaced out and the keys offer a decent amount of travel, but they are also perfectly flat – we’d prefer if there was some contour to the keys.





