Samsung’s New Galaxy A54 5G Is A Great Android Phone Deal With Discounted Galaxy Buds Live
If you are in the market for a solid midrange phone, you might not have to look further than the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The A54 is a bit of a budget beast, trading blows with the Pixel 6A, and it's available for preorder with trade-in and free Galaxy Buds for $239.99 right now.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a 6.4” FHD+ phone packing an Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 1TB with MicroSD. Around the back, you’ll find a 50MP main shooter stacked on a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro shooter. Besides those main features, this phone also has a 5000mAh battery that can fast charge at 25W, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and an IP67 rating.
This phone would be $449.99 unlocked regularly, but now, Samsung has a pretty neat deal going on. With a trade-in, you can get a $250 instant credit bringing the price down to $199.99. However, you can also bundle the A54 5G with Galaxy Buds Live if you preorder for just $49.99, a roughly $125 value. So if you’ve got an aging but still decent phone lying around, a total of $250 for the A54 5G and Galaxy Buds Live might be quite the deal to be had.
If the A54 5G isn’t your speed, though, Samsung also has some other deals going on right now, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra being knocked back 13% to $1,199.99. You could also pick up the SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 for $109, 27% off the regular price.
Regardless of the deals, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a pretty impressive mid-range phone that keeps up or beats the rest of the pack. However, the trade-in and earbuds additions make this option especially juicy, so be sure to take a look if you are in the market.