Affordable Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, And Mighty Pixel Fold Officially Debut At Google IO
Google IO 2023 has finally arrived, along with some anticipated announcements. From the Pixel 7a to the upcoming Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, Google is bringing the goods to the smart device market.
Pixel 7aThe Google Pixel 7a is touted as delivering premium and innovative experiences at an affordable price. It will be powered by the Google Tensor G2. The device will have a brilliant 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Smooth Display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate for consuming content, playing mobile games, and browsing all those social media accounts.
With the device's adaptive battery that can last over 24 hours, owners will not need to use a Pixel Stand or Qi-certified device to charge the Pixel 7a often, but it does include wireless charging for the first time in Pixel's a-series. If 24 hours is not enough, simply turn on Extreme Batter Saver for a battery life of up to 72 hours. Its 18-watt wired charging will not set any records, but still get the job done reasonably quick.
The rear camera array on the Pixel 7a has a 64MP wide camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera will shoot those beloved selfies utilizing a 13MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture.
The Pixel 7a can be purchased now for a starting price of just $499 on Google's website. For a limited time, anyone who purchases the 7a from Google will also receive a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series.
Pixel TabletGoogle also announced the 11-inch Google Tablet. It will be powered by the same G2 processor as the Pixel smartphone and will be offered with 8GB of RAM in either 128GB or 265GB storage versions.
The tablet will make use of 3 microphones to make a user's voice clear on video calls. It will also house 4 speakers that will emit audio in stereo sound while watching content. Speaking of consuming content, it is touted as being able to stream video for up to 12 hours on a single charge. The camera on the backside of the tablet has an 8MP sensor for taking photos on the go.
Perhaps one of the more exciting features of the Pixel Tablet is its charging speaker dock, which comes included with the tablet. This dock turns the tablet into a smart display, allowing users to use the Google Home App to operate all the smart devices in a home.
The Pixel Tablet with included charging speaker dock is available for preorder today starting at $499. The Pixel Tablet is expected to begin shipping in late June.
Pixel FoldGoogle says its Pixel Fold has a 5.8-inch display when folded, and an immersive 7.6-inch OLED display when unfolded. The company says it has the most durable hinge on a foldable and is the thinnest foldable ever. The Pixel Fold houses the Google Tensor G2 chip, allowing for a pleasant multi-tasking experience when in split-screen mode.
The cameras on the Fold are claimed to be the best on a foldable device. The array consists of a 10.8MP ultrawide rear lens and a 48MP main rear lens, with both able to be used as a selfie camera.
The Pixel Fold is available for preorder today with a starting price of $1799 with 256GB of storage and $1,919 with 512GB of storage. For a limited time only, anyone who preorders a Pixel Fold will also receive a free Pixel Watch. The Fold is expected to start shipping next month.
You can catch the full VOD of the keynote below which also covers the company's AI advancements and more. The address starts at around 1:13:30.
As an added bonus, AT&T will be offering up three spectacular deals on Google Pixel devices. Beginning today, new and existing customers will be able to get the Google Pixel 7a for $2 per month (retail price of $519.99) with no trade-in required. The Pixel 7 Pro 128GB will be offered for $10 per month (retail price of $939.99) and the Pixel 7 128GB for $5 per month (retail price of $739.99) with no trade-in required. AT&T also says the highly anticipated Google Pixel Fold will be available this summer.