Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Trims Fat For A Sleek, Slim AI-Powered Smartphone
The Edge (phone, not the U2 guitarist) is fitted with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC as the other devices in the S25 lineup. While Samsung doesn't let on to specific clock speeds or TDPs, the default configuration is two "Prime" Cortex A720 cores at a nominal 4.32 GHz backed by six A520 "Performance" cores clocking in at 3.53 GHz. The chip is paired with 12 GB of RAM like with the other S25 devices. The chip's vapor chamber has been redesigned to be thinner and flatter for the new form factor, however.
The newcomer starts to deviate a bit from its brethren in the camera setup, though. The primary camera is a wide-angle 200 MP f/1.7 camera with 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital AI-powered zoom. An ultra-wide f/2.2 12 MP camera takes care of encompassing shots, while a 12 MP selfie shooter rounds out the main specs. Samsung claims the main camera can capture low-light images with 40% better brightness than the S25 and S25+ models, putting it apparently on par with the S25 Ultra. Additionally, the ultra-wide sensor can double as a macro camera thanks to its autofocus capabilities.
The 6.7-inch AMOLED display encased in Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 features a 3120x1440 resolution and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, similar to the unit on the Galaxy S25+. The outer casing is rated for IP68 water and dust ingress, meaning you should be able to dunk the phone in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes without concern. Given the slimness of this model, the battery size takes a relatively small chop down to 3,900 mAh. It supports 25W QC 2.0 wired charging and can go up to 55% capacity in only 30 minutes. Wireless charging and power sharing are also available.
Samsung is also quite proud of its AI achievements, touting the benefits of Galaxy AI as a multimodal assistant, as well as its ProVisual Engine for improving sharp details and skin tones on photographs. Samsung says that its Now Brief and Now Bar assistants are better integrated with third-party apps. Google's Gemini also makes an appearance. The AI features are remarked as being "free through 2025", meaning it's up in the air whether owners would be asked to pony up their credit card afterwards. We can safely say that would not be a welcome turn of events.
On a much better note, Samsung offers several incentives to chop down the Samsung S25 Edge's asking price of $1099.99 for the 256 GB version, or $1219.99 for the 512 GB model. The handset will be available on May 30, but those who preorder it at samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app can get the 512 GB variant for the same price as the the 256 GB kit, along with a $50 credit at the Samsung store.
If that's still not enough to convince you, you can use the Samsung Trade In Program and hand in an older Galaxy series handset for an additional discount up to $630. The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in silver, black, and light blue colorways.