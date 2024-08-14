Ryzen 9 9950X And 9900X Review: AMD’s Flagship Zen 5 Chips Tested

The initial lineup of AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors will consist of four SKUs: the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X. Like previous-gen Ryzen 5000 and 7000 series processors, the top-end Ryzen 9 9950X maxes out at 16-cores / 32-threads, and core counts and cache decrease as we work our way down the stack. The Ryzen 7 9900X is a 12-core / 24-thread part, the Ryzen 7 9700X is 8-cores / 16-threads, and the Ryzen 5 9600X is 6-cores / 12-threads.







If you read our earlier coverage of the Ryzen 9000 series, you'll know AMD made some tweaks to the TDPs for these processors. Unlike previous-gen Ryzen desktop processors, the two mainstream Ryzen 5 and 7 chips arrive with only 65W TDPs. Previously, TDPs that low were reserved for the “non-X” branded parts. The Ryzen 9 9900X has a relatively modest 120W TDP -- which is 50 watts lower than the 7900X -- and the top end Ryzen 9 9950X is 170W. As is the case with all Ryzen desktop processors, all of these parts are fully unlocked for easier, more flexible overclocking.



Base and boost clocks also differ between the processors, and they're not the same as the



As you’d expect, cache sizes also differ between the various Ryzen 9000 series processors, with the flagship 9950X offering up to 80MB of combined L2+L3 cache, while the mainstream Ryzen 5 9600X clocks in at 38MB, and the 9900X and 9700X sit in between. The single-CCD Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 97000X have 32MB of L3 available, but the dual-CCD Ryzen 9 chips we'll be showing you here today both have 64MB of L3, hence the much larger total cache on the higher-end parts.

Introducing The Ryzen 9 9950X & 9900X