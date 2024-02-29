Lenovo Legion Go Review: A Great Handheld Windows Gaming PC

This AMD-Infused Windows Gaming Handheld Delivers With Solid Execution And Satisfying Gameplay



Lenovo Legion Go (starts at $699, as tested $749)

Lenovo's entry into the handheld PC gaming device space has great performance for its size, solid battery life, and a beautiful display.







Beautiful, high-resolution screen

Comfortable controllers

Good performance for a handheld PC

Low-power battery life, including streaming, is great

Innovative FPS mode with integrated mouse High-powered battery life is short

D-Pad is shallow

Legion Glasses are pricey

Limited button remapping options (for now)





Lenovo Legion Go Specs and Features





Capturing a moving game in a still photograph is hard, but the Legion Go's display is gorgeous.

Lenovo Legion Go Design and Build

On the rear of the Legion Go, we can see the relatively large intake vents. This is the only way for air to get into the system, and there are no feet on the back. That means you shouldn't really lay the Legion Go on its back when docking it; you'll need something to keep the vent off of a desk to facilitate optimal airflow. Fortunately, there's a really great full-width kickstand that will do just that. You do lose the use of the bottom USB-C port this way, but a right-angle connector that exits towards the front of the device shouldn't throw it off kilter much.







Lenovo Legion Go Software



The Legion Go ships with Windows 11 Home, and the out-of-the-box experience is just like any other Windows PC. Meaning, you probably want an external keyboard and mouse to initially set this thing up, and that's not a super first impression. Fortunately, Microsoft knows this and has committed to improving the experience over time. What is pretty impressive, however, is Lenovo's Legion Space application. The company built Space as a one-stop shop for installing the myriad of storefront and launcher software out there, system settings (including power, display brightness, and so on), and remapping the controllers.









The Settings pane has sliders for display brightness and volume, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi toggles, and resolution options for 800p, 1200p, and 1600p with a refresh switch between 60 and 144 Hz. We can also turn on Radeon Super Resolution system-wide to upscale games that run at lower resolutions. This side menu also has options for some quick links to Windows settings, like pressing Alt + F4 to close a window, pressing Escape to open the menu on many games, or directly opening Task Manager.







Finally, Legion Space contains controller mapping capabilities. While there's a Controller option on the quick menu, this only supports changing the RGB LED rings around the sticks, vibration intensity, the right controller's touchpad, and controller power saving options. However, in the main settings screen on Legion Space, you can remap all of the programmable buttons on the controllers to any Xbox button assignment except for the Guide button (the big Xbox logo button in the center of Microsoft's controllers).







Legion Go programmable button mapping is limited right now





The Guide button is mapped to holding the left controller's Legion logo button and clicking the right analog stick. That's awkward, but at least it's there. Lenovo promises that there will be more remapping options added to Legion Space in the future, and the remapping experience is already greatly improved over what it was like out of the box. Now you can create multiple profiles, adjust stick dead zone, and change the trigger and stick sensitivity.