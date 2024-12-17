CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet With 16-Core Strix Halo APU Spotted At Retail

by Zak KillianTuesday, December 17, 2024, 05:00 PM EDT
hero rogflow with keyboard
Ever since we first heard about AMD's Strix Halo APUs, we've been wondering exactly what kind of products would make use of them. After all, these parts are high-powered, with the top-end Ryzen AI MAX processor coming in with sixteen full-fat Zen 5 CPU cores and a massive 40-CU GPU on a single package. It's reasonable to assume that they'd appear in larger laptops and smaller desktops, like the "Max" and "Ultra" versions of Apple's Mx processors, but we probably would not have guessed "tablets."

twoviews tabletmode rog flow z13
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 tablet, with keyboard (top) without keyboard (above)

Yet, here we are with the very first confirmed Strix Halo product: the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid. Actually, this isn't strictly a new product; ASUS already sells ROG Flow Z13 tablets with Intel processors and GeForce graphics. Given that, it should perhaps be no surprise that the design is capable of handling the Ryzen AI MAX 300 series parts and their high-end specifications.

geekbench

ASUS hasn't announced the ROG Flow Z13 with AMD's new Strix Point parts yet, but the machine appeared in a Geekbench result over the weekend with strong performance: 2894 points on a single core and 20708 points across all cores. Those results outstrip both the "Dragon Range" Ryzen 9 7945HX as well as the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D version, which is AMD's current mobile flagship.

rog flow listing
ASUS ROG Flow with Strix Halo listed on eBuyer.

Then, hardware enthustast and part-time leaker Everest (@Olrak29_ on Xwitter) threw the "GZ302EA" model number into Google and came up with links to two different shops listing the new model. There were no prices listed, but both pages are clear that we're looking at a 16-core "Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 w/Radeon 8060S". That's notable because it's the first time we've seen the Ryzen AI MAX branding without "PRO", indicating that AMD will indeed be selling Strix Halo to gamers, not just prosumers.

If you're lost, let us explain. Strix Point is the codename for AMD's extant mobile processors with up to twelve CPU cores and sixteen GPU compute units. Those parts top out with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375. AMD has a true high-end mobile part on the way, though, in the form of Strix Halo. These parts, as we noted above, will have up to sixteen CPU cores, and thanks to the use of the same Zen 5 core complex dice (CCDs) as the Ryzen desktop and EPYC server chips, those parts have the full allotment of 4MB of L3 cache per core.

strix halo singapore demon king graphic
Ryzen AI MAX 300 slide created by 新加坡妖王 on ChipHell forums.

Strix Halo, which isn't expected to launch officially until CES in a few weeks, also comes with a gigantic onboard GPU with similar theoretical performance to the Radeon RX 7700 XT. To feed the beast, it has a 256-bit memory interface—twice the width of typical desktop and laptop CPUs. However, it will purportedly still employ standard LPDDR5X memory limiting overall memory bandwidth compared to discrete GPUs.

AMD is expected to announce Strix Halo processors at CES 2025 alongside new Radeon and Instinct hardware. We can't wait to see what vendors like Minisforum, Beelink, and Geekom do with the mega-APU.
Tags:  AMD, Asus, (nasdaq:amd), rog flow z13, strix halo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment