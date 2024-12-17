ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet With 16-Core Strix Halo APU Spotted At Retail

Ever since we first heard about AMD's Strix Halo APUs, we've been wondering exactly what kind of products would make use of them. After all, these parts are high-powered, with the top-end Ryzen AI MAX processor coming in with sixteen full-fat Zen 5 CPU cores and a massive 40-CU GPU on a single package. It's reasonable to assume that they'd appear in larger laptops and smaller desktops, like the "Max" and "Ultra" versions of Apple's Mx processors, but we probably would not have guessed "tablets."





ASUS ROG Flow Z13 tablet, with keyboard (top) without keyboard (above)

Yet, here we are with the very first confirmed Strix Halo product: the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid. Actually, this isn't strictly a new product; ASUS already sells ROG Flow Z13 tablets with Intel processors and GeForce graphics. Given that, it should perhaps be no surprise that the design is capable of handling the Ryzen AI MAX 300 series parts and their high-end specifications.





ASUS hasn't announced the ROG Flow Z13 with AMD's new Strix Point parts yet, but the machine appeared in a Geekbench result over the weekend with strong performance: 2894 points on a single core and 20708 points across all cores. Those results outstrip both the "Dragon Range" Ryzen 9 7945HX as well as the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D version, which is AMD's current mobile flagship.





If you're lost, let us explain. Strix Point is the codename for AMD's extant mobile processors with up to twelve CPU cores and sixteen GPU compute units. Those parts top out with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375. AMD has a true high-end mobile part on the way, though, in the form of Strix Halo. These parts, as we noted above, will have up to sixteen CPU cores, and thanks to the use of the same Zen 5 core complex dice (CCDs) as the Ryzen desktop and EPYC server chips, those parts have the full allotment of 4MB of L3 cache per core.







Ryzen AI MAX 300 slide created by 新加坡妖王 on

Ryzen AI MAX 300 slide created by 新加坡妖王 on ChipHell forums.