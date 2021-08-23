OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Terrific Features, Tunable Sound

OnePlus Buds Pro Review - Fully Loaded ANC Earbuds

OnePlus Buds Pro Design



Just like last year’s OnePlus Buds, which were “heavily inspired” by Apple’s original AirPods , the OnePlus Buds Pro obviously harken back to Apple’s AirPods Pro. While the shape is similar -- basically a bulb with a silicone tip and a short, pinchable stem -- the finish is different. Our Glossy White review unit has a matte white bulb and chrome stem, and the Matte Black model has a matte black bulb and smoked chrome stem.









Besides matching colored silicone tips, the bulb also features a grille, mics, sensors, and two contacts for charging. The Buds Pro’s case is different from Apple’s and closer in design to Samsung’s. It opens like a makeup compact, but is shaped like a small rectangular pillow, complete with tapered edges. Our Glossy White case is glossy on the outside, but matte on the inside, and the Matte Black case is all matte.









There’s a multi-color status LED on the front of the case (red for charging, green when charged, white for pairing), and a hinge and USB Type-C port in the back. Inside the case, you’ll find recesses with pogo pins to store and charge each earbud, plus a pairing button. Magnets hold the earbuds securely in place, even if you shake the case with the lid open. The Buds Pro’s case supports Qi-compatible wireless charging too.



In addition, the earbuds are rated IP55 dust and water resistant, while the case is rated IPX4 splash resistant, so OnePlus has got you covered while you’re working out.





OnePlus Buds Pro Comfort & Sound Quality

Unlike the OnePlus Buds which are half in-ear earbuds that you just place in your ear, the OnePlus Buds Pro are full in-ear earbuds with silicone tips that you insert in your ear canal. This design makes ANC a lot easier to implement since it offers some passive noise isolation as well. It also ensures a more secure fit, especially when being active. On the flip side, some people find having silicone tips more invasive and less comfortable.



The Buds Pro are small and light (4.35g each), and come with three silicone tip sizes -- small, medium, and large. We had to use the large tips for ANC to work properly, but unfortunately, this size made them difficult to wear comfortably for more than 2-3 hours at a time. Then again, we often run into this problem with full in-ear earbuds, so this criticism isn’t specific to the Buds Pro. Obviously, your mileage will vary.









Sound quality is a mixed bag. We prefer a very neutral and flat frequency response, like what you’d get from studio headphones. However, the Buds Pro are bass heavy by design, just like the OnePlus Buds Z. There’s also a dip in the mid-range, and the highs roll off quickly. While the cheaper OnePlus Buds sound great without any adjustments, some folks may not happy with the way the OnePlus Buds Pro sound out of the box but you can still dial things in.



Fortunately, OnePlus provides an app that lets you tweak the audio (in earbud) just enough to fix the default sound signature. While there is no EQ in the app, the OnePlus Audio ID feature allows you to adjust the Buds Pro’s sound profile. It’s basically a hearing test designed to tailor the audio to your own hearing characteristics. By pretending to hear quiet bass test tones when we didn’t, we tricked the app into lowering the bass response.







We did the reverse for the mids and highs, pretending not to hear the quieter test tones, which tricked the app into boosting those frequencies. Check out the table below for the sequence of “yes” and “no” responses we used to improve the Buds Pro’s audio performance. We found the resulting sound is definitely more pleasant -- particularly the mids -- though we never fully tamed the bass, and the highs are sometimes harsh once corrected. Your ears, however, may lean toward the out of the box configuration of course, since this is all subjective really.



Regardless, it’s likely that the highs roll off by design because the 11mm drivers can’t reproduce those frequencies properly without getting harsh. Regardless of our tweaks, the Buds Pro never sounded quite as neutral as the cheaper OnePlus Buds, or TCL’s MoveAudio S600. On the flip side, OnePlus do a really nice job with soundstage and imaging. Here the Buds Pro match the original OnePlus Buds, and best Nothing’s ear (1).





Most neutral OnePlus Audio ID settings





Calls sounded pretty clear on both ends in our tests, even in noisy environments. The Buds Pro’s 3-mic setup also handles wind noise quite well.



OnePlus Buds Pro Connectivity & Battery Life









OnePlus claims the Buds Pro will last up to 5 hours (earbuds) and 28 hours (earbuds + 4.6 case refills) with ANC enabled and 7h / 38h with ANC disabled. In our tests, we managed to listen to music for about 4 hours with ANC enabled, and recharge the earbuds with the case about four times from a full charge. That’s perfectly acceptable, and matches both OnePlus’ numbers, and what the competition delivers.



The Buds Pro support 7.5W (5V, 1.5A) wired “Warp” charging -- providing 10 hours of use from a 10-minute charge -- plus 2W Qi-compatible wireless charging.





OnePlus Buds Pro Features & Software





A long squeeze (2s) of either earbud lets you switch between ANC and transparency modes. Pinch even longer (3s+) on either earbud to activate Zen Mode Air, a mode that plays one of five calming nature sounds stored in the earbuds. You can change this sound in the app; Summer Seashore is our favorite. By default, music playback automatically pauses when you remove one of the earbuds, but this can also be set in the app.





Built-in app on OnePlus phones



OnePlus HeyMelody app for Android Controlling the OnePlus Buds Pro involves pinching / squeezing the stems, and is rewarded by a satisfying “click” sound. Pinch once briefly on either earbud for play / pause, or to answer / hang-up a call. Squeeze twice on either earbud to skip to the next song. The triple pinch is programmable for each earbud. It defaults to skipping to the previous song, but can be set (in the app) to activate your favorite voice assistant.A long squeeze (2s) of either earbud lets you switch between ANC and transparency modes. Pinch even longer (3s+) on either earbud to activate Zen Mode Air, a mode that plays one of five calming nature sounds stored in the earbuds. You can change this sound in the app; Summer Seashore is our favorite. By default, music playback automatically pauses when you remove one of the earbuds, but this can also be set in the app.









The app also includes an earbud fit test, making it easy to pick the right silicone tip size. Unfortunately, the app is a little buggy. It sometimes fails to connect to the earbuds and often reports the case battery level to be 0% when it’s, in fact, not %0. Making things worse, the app also randomly disables the OnePlus Audio ID feature, so you have to enable it again manually to enjoy your preferred sound profile.



ANC works reasonably well -- on par with Nothing’s ear (1), but worse than TCL’s MoveAudio S600. Then again, none of these earbuds match the level (or pricing) of the ANC provided by Speaking of the app, it’s baked into the firmware of most OnePlus handsets, and accessible in the Bluetooth menu on these phones. But it’s also called OnePlus HeyMelody, and is available in the Play Store for other Android devices, and in the App Store for iOS users. As you’d expect, the app lets you update the firmware, change various settings, and tweak the audio (in earbud) using the aforementioned OnePlus Audio ID feature.The app also includes an earbud fit test, making it easy to pick the right silicone tip size. Unfortunately, the app is a little buggy. It sometimes fails to connect to the earbuds and often reports the case battery level to be 0% when it’s, in fact, not %0. Making things worse, the app also randomly disables the OnePlus Audio ID feature, so you have to enable it again manually to enjoy your preferred sound profile.ANC works reasonably well -- on par with Nothing’s ear (1), but worse than TCL’s MoveAudio S600. Then again, none of these earbuds match the level (or pricing) of the ANC provided by Sony’s outstanding $279 WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds, or by the best ANC headphones on the market today. Set your expectations accordingly. You get three levels of ANC on the Buds Pro -- faint, smart, and extreme -- but the difference is subtle at best.



Overall, this is a robust feature set, but we find the squeeze / pinch controls slightly unintuitive, and lacking in terms of customization. For example, there’s no way to control volume other than reaching for your phone. The app itself also desperately needs a proper EQ. Hacking the OnePlus Audio ID feature like we did isn’t the right way to tweak the audio, nor is dialing your phone's main EQ settings really. Zen Mode Air is pretty cool, though, and we’d love more sound choices.

