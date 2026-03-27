OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Solid Execution With Uninspiring Performance

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 Tries to Be All Things to a Few People



OnePlus Pad Go 2: Currently $349 @ OnePlus.com

Intel's mid-model Arrow Lake refresh improves upon the original Core Ultra 200S processors in a number of meaningful ways to boost performance and value significantly.



Vibrant, Quality Display

Decent Speakers

Stylo Pen Works Well

Good Battery Life

Middling Specs

Lackluster Performance

Lackluster Camera Quality

Only Wi-FI 6 Compatible





OnePlus Pad Go 2: Specifications

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Hardware And Industrial Design

The good news is the 12-bit color depth (8+4-bit) and 98% P3 color gamut give the display some pop to offset the pixel density (284ppi). OnePlus sets the screen color mode to Vivid by default, though even the Natural tones don’t come out looking too muted in comparison. This tablet does make a good visual impression upon startup.





Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, along with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, its modest specs also quickly show on paper. The 10,050mAh battery supports 33W SuperVOOC wired charging, which is good, but also a step down from the warp speeds OnePlus typically delivers for its devices. At least they include a charger in the box, so there’s that. Plus, reverse cable charging support is a nice touch to power other devices, in case your phone or earbuds need some juice.





Buttons are limited to the power button on the top right corner (when holding the tablet in portrait orientation) plus the volume buttons at the top-right edge. The only input is a USB-C port, and there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack here either. Quad speakers arrayed along the top and bottom lay out nicely when watching content in landscape, pumping out stereo sound, including solid Bluetooth codec support (SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC) to round out a relatively well-equipped audio setup that sounds reasonably good, especially for this price range.





OnePlus Pad Go 2: Performance And Benchmarks

I even played some more demanding games, including those downloaded from the Play Store and those streamed from Xbox Game Pass, to gauge performance. Unsurprisingly, the imposed limits set by the specs sideline the Pad Go 2 are not consistent with being a true gaming device. It’s not built for that and its Wild Life Unlimited benchmark results prove this out specifically.





























OnePlus Pad Go 2: Software, AI, And User Experience

It's also possible to add a third floating window app over a split-screen setup via the Smart Sidebar menu on the top right edge. We like this because it acts like a favorites section where the apps we use most are easy to find and bring in for split-screen situations. All of it feels smooth and precise, despite our previous benchmarks suggesting otherwise sluggish performance.





OnePlus Pad Go 2: Accessories

The pen is fine as a writing and editing tool, offering a decent level of low latency and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, as OnePlus claims, but that’s also most applicable to somewhat restrained experiences. For instance, jotting down notes can feel a bit off at times, whereas sketching may depend more on the app you use than the pen’s actual input. We didn’t mind it as a way to finetune some edits in Lightroom or to play certain games where the pen added some flair to controlling the action.





Pressing the pen’s button switches between tools, while pressing and holding lets you take a cropped screenshot. Swiping from the upper-right corner with it opens a new note in a floating window to jot down something quickly. A cool feature is the ability to take notes by simply making contact with the screen when it’s off, turning it into a blank white canvas that accepts the pen’s input automatically. In some cases, you might also be able to write in text fields and see them converted to text.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Our Review Final Analysis





