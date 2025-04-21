OnePlus 13T Is Getting A Massive Battery With A Unique Capability





OnePlus has a new phone incoming: it's called the OnePlus 13T and it has the potential to jostle sales from the rest of the 13 series . Why? That's because the phone is set to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a monstrous 6,260 mAh battery in a lighter and more compact, palm-friendly form factor. Think 185 grams and 6.32-inch display, respectively. Just as cool is that the battery will feature bypass charging (more on that below).



OnePlus 13T vs OPPO Find X8s vs Vivo X200 Pro Mini



It's looking like the OnePlus 13T is just a few days away from an official launch, but the company is building the hype with some spec and detail leaks on social media site Weibo. Among the highlights is the battery, which will be 6,260 mAh (holding up to the company's earlier claim that the capacity would surpass 6,000 mAh) jammed-packed into a small slab phone frame (by 2025 standards anyway). While not specified, the battery cell is undoubtedly a silicon-carbon lithium-ion unit. Along with solid battery endurance, the OnePlus 13T will feature bypass (or passthrough) charging.







Bypass tech allows a phone to use power directly from the power source, e.g. power outlet and power bank, without drawing anything from the internal battery. This rare but useful trick can go a long way to extending the life and health of the cell itself. Sony's Xperia 1 II was the first phone to introduce this technology, and you can find it in small crop of modern phones such as the Google Pixel 9 series Samsung Galaxy S25 series , etc.













Elsewhere, the 13T is expected to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, IP65 dust-water rating, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras (main and telephoto), plus a 6.32-inch AMOLED. The company also touts how light the device is at 185 grams. Not bad for a compact phone, as long as OnePlus keeps the price competitive against similar phones like the Oppo Find X8s and Vivo X200 Pro Mini.





The phone is expected to land in three days on April 24. China will be the first to get it, followed by other global markets sometime in May. We hope the U.S. is one of them. Peg the starting price at around $700 and we could see this as a serious contender to something like the Pixel 9.